Inventory Visibility is a cloud service that processes inventory supply and demand activity to provide accurate and real-time global visibility across selling channels. Optimize your business operations to enhance customer shopping experiences and prevent inventory stockout and overselling. Part of IBM Sterling® Intelligent Promising, inventory visibility effortlessly integrates with any existing commerce software.
Meet peak-period demand and avoid overpromising, lost sales and rush charges.
Flexibly manage safety stock and apply your network of stores to provide profitable omnichannel fulfillment.
See all inventory on hand across disparate systems and silos.
Reduce safety stock and carrying costs and increase inventory turns.
Cognitive intelligence helps retailers achieve the lowest fulfillment cost in both pre- and post- purchase scenarios within a more complex fulfillment environment.
A seamless, efficient omnichannel experience can improve retail conversion rates, reduce shopping cart abandonment and drive sales.