Inventory visibility that delivers on business goals and customer expectations
Dashboard with menus and lists of inventory
Optimize business operations by tracking inventory in real time

Inventory Visibility is a cloud service that processes inventory supply and demand activity to provide accurate and real-time global visibility across selling channels. Optimize your business operations to enhance customer shopping experiences and prevent inventory stockout and overselling. Part of IBM Sterling® Intelligent Promising, inventory visibility effortlessly integrates with any existing commerce software.  
What you get Increased shopper conversion and revenue

Meet peak-period demand and avoid overpromising, lost sales and rush charges.

 Improved inventory profitability

Flexibly manage safety stock and apply your network of stores to provide profitable omnichannel fulfillment.

 Inventory insight across systems

See all inventory on hand across disparate systems and silos.

 Lightning-fast inventory availability

Reduce safety stock and carrying costs and increase inventory turns.
Feature details
Insight across systems and silos See your inventory across systems and silos. Build dashboards based on geography, brands or responsibilities, and customize alerts and thresholds.
Accurate, scalable inventory views Get accurate inventory views and real-time updates by using Akamai gateways and Cassandra databases. Auto-scale as demand changes without IT assistance.
Maximize inventory ROI Track inventory turns by product to customize safety stock by location. Get current insights across your channels and locations to balance inventory.
Safety stock rules Set rules to adjust safety stock levels across nodes. Use percentages or numbers, optimizing store usage for fulfilling orders across channels and reducing stock shortages.
