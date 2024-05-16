Supply chain risk management (SCRM) software helps you deliver on your customer promises. It starts by helping providers and suppliers easily navigate supply chain disruptions. No matter how strong your supply chain teams may be, finding the right suppliers to meet your business needs while ensuring your supply chain network is costly and time consuming.
IBM® Trust Your Supplier provides a real-time holistic view of your suppliers, incorporating reliable supplier information and enriched data from industry-recognized validators to reduce vulnerabilities. A powerful analytics engine using artificial intelligence effectively combines functionality with stringent cybersecurity to manage supplier risk by continuously monitoring suppliers’ regulatory compliance and thus, enabling a trusted supplier network at all times.
Cross-industry standardized questionnaires, metrics and workflows help reduce risk events including cyber threats.
Integrated supplier risk management strategy with data sets from authoritative third parties reduce third-party risk.
Automated supplier and third-party information updates for all stakeholders optimize compliance management.
Automation helps to ensure supplier risk assessment data is kept up to date with evolving market conditions.
Advanced analytics manage decision-making, onboarding, contingency plans and lifecycle processes.
Data is secure and immutable and establishes transparency and traceability, reducing operational risk.
Build your own blockchain ecosystem to establish strong supplier relationships by sharing data and reducing risk exposure.
Enhance visibility and accountability across the food supply chain with a collaborative network.
Orchestrate your end-to-end global supply chain with AI-powered visibility and actionable workflows.
Deploy faster with help from IBM® Business Partners. Access their expertise with our technologies to implement, customize, integrate and more, or book a consultation with an expert to find out how your organization can benefit from IBM Sterling Trust Your Supplier.