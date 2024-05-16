Home Supply chain Sterling Supply Chain Intelligence Food Trust IBM Food Trust
Share food information securely and boost transparency in the global food chain with a modular, blockchain-based food safety and traceability solution
Data – the world’s most essential ingredient

Today’s food industry struggles with visibility into ingredient origins and improper product handling during transit and storage, which lead to quality and safety concerns, food waste and damage to consumer trust and brand reputation. Increasing customer demand for sustainable sourcing, product provenance and supply chain transparency, along with legal and regulatory requirements, emphasizes the need for food traceability data.

IBM Food Trust® is a collaborative network involving growers, processors, wholesalers, distributors, manufacturers, retailers and others that can enhance visibility and accountability across the food supply chain. Built on IBM Blockchain®, this platform connects participants through a permissioned, immutable and shared record of food provenance, transactions and processing details. It enables product tracing across the entire supply chain, sharing documentation securely with business partners and building consumer trust in your brand. 
Focus on food safety:

Prepare to meet the January 2026 FSMA 204(d) compliance deadline with the iFoodDS Trace Exchange™ (with IBM Food Trust™) solution.

Why IBM? 52%

of consumers say that knowing where food comes from is very-to-somewhat important.¹

 63%

of Americans surveyed said they would pay up to a third more for products that are responsibly made and transparently sourced.2

 94%

of consumers surveyed said they would be more loyal to a brand that offers complete transparency.³
Benefits Improve your company’s reputation for food safety and quality with the Food Trust traceability system and more. Focus on brand trust Reduce food waste

Better track both wasted and rescued food while minimizing waste hot spots by using key data elements.

 Focus on food waste Meet compliance requirements

Ensure safety and regulatory compliance and avoid product recalls.

 Focus on food safety Improve supply chain efficiency

Run a more efficient food network by helping to eliminate bottlenecks in the supply chain.

 Focus on food chain efficiency Drive sustainability efforts

Increase awareness of sustainability opportunities and practices in each step of the manufacturing processes of the food chain.

 Focus on food sustainability Improve safety monitoring

Monitor and trace food products in the supply chain to accurately judge remaining shelf life.

 Focus on food freshness Prevent food fraud

Make your supply chains less susceptible to fraud and errors with end-to-end traceability records.

 Focus on food fraud
Features Trace

The Trace module enables member organizations to trace their products along their supply chains and share that data with their authorized supply chain partners.

 Explore the Trace module Documents

The Documents module enables your organization to upload, view and share all types of documents, for example facility certificates and audit reports. You can authorize specific organizations to view specific documents and revoke the privileges when necessary.

 Explore the Documents module Consumer

The Consumer module is a customizable, progressive web application that enables your brand to share product stories with customers by using permissioned blockchain data that consumers can view.
IBM Food Trust and the FDA
IBM Food Trust helps with FSMA compliance The FDA has proposed new food traceability rules and requirements for food safety in their FSMA rule 204(d). See which businesses and foods are being affected and learn how the IBM Food Trust compliance module can help simplify regulatory compliance. Learn about FSMA Try the IBM SCIS FSMA 204(d) free trial

Case studies

Pietro Coricelli Pietro Coricelli optimizes food quality, sustainable sourcing and supply chain transparency by using IBM Sterling® Supply Chain Intelligence Suite. Read the case study
Antonello Produce Antonello Produce uses IBM Food Trust to simplify product traceability from seed to store shelf. Read the story
Farmer Connect Farmer Connect increases trust with a verifiable record of coffee’s journey from farm to cup. Watch the video (03:09)
Walmart Walmart tracks food products through its supply chain using IBM Food Trust built on the IBM Blockchain® Platform. Watch the video (02:56)
Sustainable Shrimp Sustainable Shrimp Partnership strives for premium shrimp that meets the highest social and environmental standards. Read the case study
IBM’s partnership with iFoodDS 
Achieve FSMA 204 compliance with iFoodDS Trace Exchange The partnership between IBM and iFoodDS is a significant step forward for food safety that not only meets the stringent requirements of the FDA FSMA Rule 204(d) but also advances global food safety. iFoodDS Trace Exchange™ with IBM Food Trust™ helps enterprises connect food traceability with their supply chain data and supplier documentation. The FSMA Rule 204(d) is a complex regulation but iFoodDS Trace Exchange is designed to make it easier for companies to meet the upcoming compliance deadline on Jan 20, 2026. Learn more about iFoodDS Trace Exchange Read the blog post
Add-on services Virtually guided onboarding

Virtually guided onboarding is a remotely delivered onboarding service with IBM Food Trust experts.

 Assisted onboarding

A hands-on onboarding service with IBM Food Trust architects with integration and engineering guidance.

 Architect support

Remotely delivered service includes 10 labor hours of IBM Food Trust SME support on custom engagements.
