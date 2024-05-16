Today’s food industry struggles with visibility into ingredient origins and improper product handling during transit and storage, which lead to quality and safety concerns, food waste and damage to consumer trust and brand reputation. Increasing customer demand for sustainable sourcing, product provenance and supply chain transparency, along with legal and regulatory requirements, emphasizes the need for food traceability data.

IBM Food Trust® is a collaborative network involving growers, processors, wholesalers, distributors, manufacturers, retailers and others that can enhance visibility and accountability across the food supply chain. Built on IBM Blockchain®, this platform connects participants through a permissioned, immutable and shared record of food provenance, transactions and processing details. It enables product tracing across the entire supply chain, sharing documentation securely with business partners and building consumer trust in your brand.