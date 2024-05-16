Today’s food industry struggles with visibility into ingredient origins and improper product handling during transit and storage, which lead to quality and safety concerns, food waste and damage to consumer trust and brand reputation. Increasing customer demand for sustainable sourcing, product provenance and supply chain transparency, along with legal and regulatory requirements, emphasizes the need for food traceability data.
IBM Food Trust® is a collaborative network involving growers, processors, wholesalers, distributors, manufacturers, retailers and others that can enhance visibility and accountability across the food supply chain. Built on IBM Blockchain®, this platform connects participants through a permissioned, immutable and shared record of food provenance, transactions and processing details. It enables product tracing across the entire supply chain, sharing documentation securely with business partners and building consumer trust in your brand.
Prepare to meet the January 2026 FSMA 204(d) compliance deadline with the iFoodDS Trace Exchange™ (with IBM Food Trust™) solution.
of consumers say that knowing where food comes from is very-to-somewhat important.¹
of Americans surveyed said they would pay up to a third more for products that are responsibly made and transparently sourced.2
of consumers surveyed said they would be more loyal to a brand that offers complete transparency.³
Better track both wasted and rescued food while minimizing waste hot spots by using key data elements.
Ensure safety and regulatory compliance and avoid product recalls.
Run a more efficient food network by helping to eliminate bottlenecks in the supply chain.
Increase awareness of sustainability opportunities and practices in each step of the manufacturing processes of the food chain.
Monitor and trace food products in the supply chain to accurately judge remaining shelf life.
Make your supply chains less susceptible to fraud and errors with end-to-end traceability records.
The Trace module enables member organizations to trace their products along their supply chains and share that data with their authorized supply chain partners.
The Documents module enables your organization to upload, view and share all types of documents, for example facility certificates and audit reports. You can authorize specific organizations to view specific documents and revoke the privileges when necessary.
The Consumer module is a customizable, progressive web application that enables your brand to share product stories with customers by using permissioned blockchain data that consumers can view.
Virtually guided onboarding is a remotely delivered onboarding service with IBM Food Trust experts.
A hands-on onboarding service with IBM Food Trust architects with integration and engineering guidance.
Remotely delivered service includes 10 labor hours of IBM Food Trust SME support on custom engagements.
Learn how to add raw material data inputs into IBM Food Trust apps, define your product scenario, control access levels and more.
Learn how to improve traceability recordkeeping, identify high-risk issues and quickly and efficiently trace and recall products.
Deploy faster with help from IBM® Business Partners. Access their expertise with our technologies to implement, customize, integrate and more, or book a consultation with an expert to find out how your organization can benefit from IBM Food Trust.
