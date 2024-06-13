The IBM AI Ethics Board is at the center of IBM’s commitment to trust. Its mission is to:

Provide governance and decision-making as IBM develops, deploys, and uses AI and other technologies

Maintain consistency with the company’s values

Advance trustworthy AI for our clients, our partners and the world

Co-chaired by Francesca Rossi and Christina Montgomery, the Board sponsors workstreams that deliver thought leadership, policy advocacy and education and training about AI ethics to drive responsible innovation and the advancement and improvement of AI and emerging technologies. It also assesses use cases that raise potential ethical concerns.

The Board is a critical mechanism by which IBM holds our company and all IBMers accountable to our values and commitments to the ethical development and deployment of technology.