A recent report by Gartner predicts that by 2028, 80% of the data used for artificial intelligence (AI) is going to be synthetic. However, the same report also shows that most organizations are only just starting to consider or test the use of synthetic data.
Organizations must understand the advantages of synthetic data to fully capitalize on them. Some of these advantages include the ability to generate high-quality annotated data at scale, accelerated model development and deployment, and reduced costs associated with data collection and labeling.
The IBM Responsible Technology Board's new white paper Unlocking AI opportunities with the responsible generation and use of synthetic data offers a roadmap for navigating benefits and challenges of synthetic data, from accelerating AI model development and improving data quality to identifying and mitigating potential risks.
By exploring the intersection of technology, ethics and governance, this paper provides insights and best practices for organizations that seek to harness the full potential of synthetic data in their AI initiatives.
Leaders in various industries are competing to drive innovation and create value with AI. However, currently, only 25% of AI initiatives are achieving their expected return on investment (ROI). This AI innovation race highlights the possible limitations of relying on real-world data to train AI systems.
Real-world data can be difficult to obtain, might not be diverse enough and is often expensive. It can be challenging to develop balanced and cost-effective AI models based on real-world data.
Here is where synthetic data shines. In simple terms, synthetic data is data that is artificially generated to resemble real-world data. It helps reduce the risks associated with real-world data, such as inaccuracies, data gaps and potential privacy concerns.
Also, synthetic data can help streamline the resource-intensive process of collecting, cleaning and annotating real-world data. As a result, using synthetic data can accelerate the development of AI models, improve their accuracy and enhance overall data-driven decision-making.
Synthetic data has far-reaching applications across multiple industries, offering a versatile solution for a wide range of use cases. In the insurance sector, for instance, synthetic data can help companies detect and prevent fraudulent claims by simulating complex scenarios that might not be well-represented in real-world data.
By generating synthetic data that reflects the nuances of real-world claims, insurers can train AI models to better identify patterns and anomalies that can indicate fraud. This improvement can lead to more accurate claims processing, reduced financial losses and improved customer experiences.
Beyond insurance, synthetic data can also be used to enhance AI safety training and improve cybersecurity defenses. Research organizations can use synthetic data to generate high-risk scenarios, allowing them to train AI models to respond to safety threats and fine-tune their performance.
Financial institutions can use synthetic data to simulate complex transactions and identify potential vulnerabilities in their systems, enabling them to develop more robust defenses against cyberthreats. In each of these cases, synthetic data can help organizations overcome data limitations and unlock new opportunities.
Despite its promise, generating and using synthetic data can introduce and amplify certain risks within the AI lifecycle. The IBM Responsible Technology Board explores these risks and their potential mitigations in detail in the white paper Unlocking AI opportunities with the responsible generation and use of synthetic data. These risks include:
By acknowledging and addressing these risks, we can create a foundation for responsible synthetic data practices. This foundation, once established, can unlock the full potential of synthetic data to drive business value, improve outcomes and continue advancing the field of AI.
Embracing the opportunity of synthetic data requires a thoughtful approach to its generation and use. By adopting best practices, organizations can maximize the benefits of synthetic data, enable its safe and effective use and drive innovation forward.
Unlocking AI opportunities with the responsible generation and use of synthetic data outlines five best practices for generating and using synthetic data, which help balance innovation with responsibility. They are:
These best practices provide a framework for responsibly leveraging the potential of synthetic data, whether your organization is already experienced in using synthetic data or is just starting to explore its possibilities.
At IBM, we’re committed to helping advance responsible AI. As synthetic data becomes increasingly prominent in AI model training and development, it can potentially surpass the use of real-world data. It is essential to responsibly address the unique risks associated with synthetic data to unlock its potential for driving innovation, improving outcomes and creating value.
Similar to the IBM Responsible Technology Board's previous white papers on agentic AI and foundation models, our goal with Unlocking AI opportunities with the responsible generation and use of synthetic data is to offer a comprehensive understanding of the opportunities, challenges and best practices related to synthetic data. By doing so, we aim to empower practitioners to responsibly harness the potential of synthetic data as they accelerate AI innovation.
