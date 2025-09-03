Leaders in various industries are competing to drive innovation and create value with AI. However, currently, only 25% of AI initiatives are achieving their expected return on investment (ROI). This AI innovation race highlights the possible limitations of relying on real-world data to train AI systems.

Real-world data can be difficult to obtain, might not be diverse enough and is often expensive. It can be challenging to develop balanced and cost-effective AI models based on real-world data.

Here is where synthetic data shines. In simple terms, synthetic data is data that is artificially generated to resemble real-world data. It helps reduce the risks associated with real-world data, such as inaccuracies, data gaps and potential privacy concerns.

Also, synthetic data can help streamline the resource-intensive process of collecting, cleaning and annotating real-world data. As a result, using synthetic data can accelerate the development of AI models, improve their accuracy and enhance overall data-driven decision-making.

Synthetic data has far-reaching applications across multiple industries, offering a versatile solution for a wide range of use cases. In the insurance sector, for instance, synthetic data can help companies detect and prevent fraudulent claims by simulating complex scenarios that might not be well-represented in real-world data.

By generating synthetic data that reflects the nuances of real-world claims, insurers can train AI models to better identify patterns and anomalies that can indicate fraud. This improvement can lead to more accurate claims processing, reduced financial losses and improved customer experiences.

Beyond insurance, synthetic data can also be used to enhance AI safety training and improve cybersecurity defenses. Research organizations can use synthetic data to generate high-risk scenarios, allowing them to train AI models to respond to safety threats and fine-tune their performance.

Financial institutions can use synthetic data to simulate complex transactions and identify potential vulnerabilities in their systems, enabling them to develop more robust defenses against cyberthreats. In each of these cases, synthetic data can help organizations overcome data limitations and unlock new opportunities.