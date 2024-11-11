Balancing innovation and trust: Four AI Ethics Board members reflect on implementing responsible AI principles at IBM

Since 2018, IBM’s approach to responsible AI has been guided by foundational Principles for Trust and Transparency. But having principles alone is not enough. To infuse our principles across our business, we know that we must operationalize them in meaningful and practical ways. That’s where the IBM AI Ethics Board comes in.

The AI Ethics Board is at the center of IBM’s enduring commitment to trust. Comprised of a diverse and multi-disciplinary group of leaders from across the company, the Board provides governance and decision-making as IBM develops, deploys and uses AI. It also sponsors workstreams that deliver thought leadership, policy advocacy, research and education and training about AI ethics to drive responsible innovation of AI and other emerging technologies. As a part of those responsibilities, the Board also assesses individual use cases that could potentially raise ethical issues.

As IBM celebrates the five-year anniversary of the AI Ethics Board, four Board members reflect on what being at the frontline of IBM’s AI ethics journey has meant to them.