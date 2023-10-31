Generative AI is a powerful creative tool. Ask it to generate anything as text or media, and it appears. But for serious work in enterprises, how do you know what it creates is trustworthy?

In this episode of AI Academy, we’ll explore how businesses can adopt AI in a safe, responsible, and ethical way. This means addressing issues like AI hallucination, bias and risk, and understanding the importance of applying ethics and governance to build trust. Then put theory into practice with our guidebook.