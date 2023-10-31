AI Academy
Trust, transparency and governance in AI

Generative AI is a powerful creative tool. Ask it to generate anything as text or media, and it appears. But for serious work in enterprises, how do you know what it creates is trustworthy?

In this episode of AI Academy, we’ll explore how businesses can adopt AI in a safe, responsible, and ethical way. This means addressing issues like AI hallucination, bias and risk, and understanding the importance of applying ethics and governance to build trust. Then put theory into practice with our guidebook.

What you’ll learn
  • How to gain trust and transparency in AI
  • Understanding and managing AI hallucinations
  • Applying AI governance at your organization
We need to put in guardrails and the right checks and mitigations so that we have an AI system we’re happy with. Kush Varshney Distinguished Research Scientist & Senior Manager IBM Research
AI governance for the enterprise

From explaining how to set up responsible AI workflows with AI governance, to outlining the overall process of AI activities in an organization, use this guidebook to help ensure that your organization’s AI initiatives lead to trusted outcomes and explainable results.

 Download the guidebook
Related resources
How responsible AI can prepare you for regulations

Learn how AI governance can help ensure your organization’s AI efforts are led responsibly and ethically. Then use our guidebook to help prepare your organization for new AI regulations.
Developing the future with open-source AI models

As businesses rush to create value from generative AI, many are speeding past the critical element of cybersecurity. Find out why secure and trustworthy AI can't be ignored.
Building future ready governments

How was it possible for governments to transform during the COVID-19 pandemic and get ready for future shock events?

