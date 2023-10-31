Generative AI is a powerful creative tool. Ask it to generate anything as text or media, and it appears. But for serious work in enterprises, how do you know what it creates is trustworthy?
In this episode of AI Academy, we’ll explore how businesses can adopt AI in a safe, responsible, and ethical way. This means addressing issues like AI hallucination, bias and risk, and understanding the importance of applying ethics and governance to build trust. Then put theory into practice with our guidebook.
AI Academy home
Meet the faculty
From explaining how to set up responsible AI workflows with AI governance, to outlining the overall process of AI activities in an organization, use this guidebook to help ensure that your organization’s AI initiatives lead to trusted outcomes and explainable results.
Learn how AI governance can help ensure your organization’s AI efforts are led responsibly and ethically. Then use our guidebook to help prepare your organization for new AI regulations.
As businesses rush to create value from generative AI, many are speeding past the critical element of cybersecurity. Find out why secure and trustworthy AI can't be ignored.
How was it possible for governments to transform during the COVID-19 pandemic and get ready for future shock events?
We hope you're enjoying the AI Academy experience. You can receive news about the latest updates to AI Academy by subscribing to the Think newsletter.