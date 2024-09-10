Gen AI is changing life for everyone, even for those creating it, aka developers. In this episode, host Albert Lawrence and IBM Developer Advocate JJ Asghar discuss why “open” is so important, AI security, governance, and how to get started as an AI developer. Should you build your own foundation model? Are open-source AI models more secure? Listen for more advice on how to get the most from AI.
AI can write code, but we’re nowhere near replacing developers with AI. Listen to Mika Kralj, Global Senior Partner of IBM Hybrid Cloud, and David Levy, Advisory Technology Engineer at IBM Client Engineering, for an engaging chat on the pitfalls of using generative AI to write code and how to get around them.
Do you really need a human on the line, or do you just need to give virtual agents a chance? Listen to Jeannie Walters, customer experience speaker and trainer, and Morgan Carroll, Senior AI engineer at IBM, dive into how generative AI is making human and virtual agents better at their job.
Data driven decision making exceeds any intuition in fantasy football (or any other sport). In this episode, ESPN host Mike Greenberg joins podcast host Albert Lawrence and Elizabeth O'Brien, Senior Executive of Sports and Entertainment Sponsorship Marketing at IBM, to discuss the importance of making game decisions based on data and how generative AI is changing the game in the fantasy football space.
