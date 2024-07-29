2 August 2024 SAM 2, friend.com and will gen AI projects be abandoned? In Episode 14 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Ambhi Ganesan, Kate Soule and Vagner Santana. Today, the experts chat the next generation of Meta’s Segment Anything Model (SAM). Then, another AI companion attempt via friend.com, we analyze if startups effectively compete in the AI hardware space. Finally, we get expert opinions on various topics: Will gen AI projects be abandoned? Which is bigger—9.11 or 9.9?

26 July 2024 Meta's Llama 3.1, Mistral Large 2 and big interest in small models In Episode 13 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Chris Hay, Shobhit Varshney, and Maryam Ashoori. Today, the experts analyze the business of AI in relation to the launch of Llama 3.1, including Llama 405B. Then, Mistral Large 2 sparks conversation about the open source wave. Finally, the experts talk GPT 4o-mini and the model price war. Are little models having their moment? Tune-in to find out.

18 July 2024 Goldman Sachs Gen AI report, Claude 2.0 Engineer, and RIAA lawsuits Will modern AI break the music industry? In episode 12, the experts unpack the RIAA lawsuits, Claude 2.0 Engineer, and the Goldman Sachs Gen AI reports.

11 July 2024 AI at Wimbledon, ChatGPT for coding, and scaling with AI personas It's Wimbledon finals week! In episode 11, the experts break down how AI is providing insights at the tournament and the future of AI in sports. Then, they discuss both the quality of ChatGPT for coding and scaling synthetic data.

3 July 2024 AI Hardware: Training, inference, devices and model optimization In episode 10 we are talk all hardware all the time, the experts give us a deep dive on AI hardware. Finally, is Apple creating a pattern for the industry with their on device and cloud architecture?

28 June 2024 Claude 3.5 Sonnet, BIRD-SQL, and the latest in AI Slop Is shrimp Jesus the best use case of AI content creation? In episode 9, the experts chat AI slop and analyze the releases of Anthropic’s Claude 3.5 and BIRD-SQL.

21 June 2024 NVIDIA's Nemotron-4 340B models, Safe Superintelligence Inc, and AI Agents Is there a new major player in the AI space? In episode 8, the experts react to NVIDIA’s Nemotron-4 340B model launch, new developments in enterprise AI agents, and a new company—Safe Superintelligence Inc.

14 June 2024 Apple's WWDC24 reactions and mechanistic intepretability Is Apple late to the AI game? In episode 7, the experts react to Apple’s WWDC24 announcements. Then, we have part 2 on interpretability as the experts reflect on OpenAI's new study.

7 June 2024 AI safety, RAG benchmarking, and responsible AI at ACM FAccT Conference What’s the future of AGI? In episode 6, the experts unpack Leopold Aschenbrenner’s AI safety screed. Then, they review what happened at the FAccT conference and talk all things RAG benchmarking.

31 May 2024 Google's AI Overviews, Golde Gate Claude, the "whale computer and scaling laws How is the market reacting to Google's AI overviews? In episode 5, the experts check back in on AI overviews, break down Anthropic’s Golden Gate Claude, and explain the "whale computer."

24 May 2024 Scarlett Johansson, FMTI and Think 2024 What’s going on between Scarlet Johansson and OpenAI? In episode 4, the experts address OpenAI vs. ScarJo, explain the future of FMTI, and review innovations in open source.

17 May 2024 GPT-4o, AI overviews, and our multimodal future Are LLMs forcing the death of Google search? In episode 3, the experts analyze Google's AI overviews, GPT-4o, and our multimodal future.

10 May 2024 The state of open source, InspectorRAGet, and what's going on with Kolmogorov-Arnold Networks Let's kick it back to the 90s with Inspector RAGet. In episode 2, the experts weigh in on the explosion of open source, KANs, and RAG.