Welcome to Mixture of Experts, your weekly deep dive into the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence—bringing you insightful discussions on the latest AI trends, innovations, and their impact on business.
From breakthrough research to practical applications, each episode offers a balanced blend of expertise and analysis. Explore how AI is reshaping industries, driving efficiency, and unlocking new opportunities for growth. Whether you're a seasoned professional seeking to stay ahead of the curve or an enthusiast curious about the future of technology, Mixture of Experts delivers the perfect mix of insights and practical knowledge. Tune in and stay informed as we navigate the dynamic intersection of AI and business.
In Episode 13 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Chris Hay, Shobhit Varshney, and Maryam Ashoori. Today, the experts analyze the business of AI in relation to the launch of Llama 3.1, including Llama 405B. Then, Mistral Large 2 sparks conversation about the open source wave. Finally, the experts talk GPT 4o-mini and the model price war. Are little models having their moment? Tune-in to find out.
In Episode 14 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Ambhi Ganesan, Kate Soule and Vagner Santana. Today, the experts chat the next generation of Meta’s Segment Anything Model (SAM). Then, another AI companion attempt via friend.com, we analyze if startups effectively compete in the AI hardware space. Finally, we get expert opinions on various topics: Will gen AI projects be abandoned? Which is bigger—9.11 or 9.9?
Will modern AI break the music industry? In episode 12, the experts unpack the RIAA lawsuits, Claude 2.0 Engineer, and the Goldman Sachs Gen AI reports.
It's Wimbledon finals week! In episode 11, the experts break down how AI is providing insights at the tournament and the future of AI in sports. Then, they discuss both the quality of ChatGPT for coding and scaling synthetic data.
In episode 10 we are talk all hardware all the time, the experts give us a deep dive on AI hardware. Finally, is Apple creating a pattern for the industry with their on device and cloud architecture?
Is shrimp Jesus the best use case of AI content creation? In episode 9, the experts chat AI slop and analyze the releases of Anthropic’s Claude 3.5 and BIRD-SQL.
Is there a new major player in the AI space? In episode 8, the experts react to NVIDIA’s Nemotron-4 340B model launch, new developments in enterprise AI agents, and a new company—Safe Superintelligence Inc.
Is Apple late to the AI game? In episode 7, the experts react to Apple’s WWDC24 announcements. Then, we have part 2 on interpretability as the experts reflect on OpenAI's new study.
What’s the future of AGI? In episode 6, the experts unpack Leopold Aschenbrenner’s AI safety screed. Then, they review what happened at the FAccT conference and talk all things RAG benchmarking.
How is the market reacting to Google's AI overviews? In episode 5, the experts check back in on AI overviews, break down Anthropic’s Golden Gate Claude, and explain the "whale computer."
What’s going on between Scarlet Johansson and OpenAI? In episode 4, the experts address OpenAI vs. ScarJo, explain the future of FMTI, and review innovations in open source.
Are LLMs forcing the death of Google search? In episode 3, the experts analyze Google's AI overviews, GPT-4o, and our multimodal future.
Let's kick it back to the 90s with Inspector RAGet. In episode 2, the experts weigh in on the explosion of open source, KANs, and RAG.
In the inaugural episode of Mixture of Experts, we cover OpenAI’s licensing deal with the Financial Times. Later on, the experts debate the pros and cons of Rabbit’s R1 device and analyze the GPT-2 chatbot.
