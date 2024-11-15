Should your AI assistant remember everything about you? In episode 30 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang dives into the week’s biggest AI news and trends with Vagner Santana, Vyoma Gajjar and Shobhit Varshney. The discussion kicks off as the experts break down the claims of “near-infinite memory” within AI models. Next, fresh from Microsoft Ignite, Shobhit shares some of the exciting new announcements from the event. Then, shifting gears, the experts explore the entry of a new benchmark, and discuss what we know about FrontierMath. Finally, they unpack the importance of AlphaFold3 being now more open and why it matters. Tune in to find out more in this episode!

Key takeaways:

0:00 Intro

0:54 "Near-infinite memory"



11:32 Microsoft Ignite



24:09 FrontierMath

34:50 AlphaFold3

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.

