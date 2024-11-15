Should your AI assistant remember everything about you? In episode 30 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang dives into the week’s biggest AI news and trends with Vagner Santana, Vyoma Gajjar and Shobhit Varshney. The discussion kicks off as the experts break down the claims of “near-infinite memory” within AI models. Next, fresh from Microsoft Ignite, Shobhit shares some of the exciting new announcements from the event. Then, shifting gears, the experts explore the entry of a new benchmark, and discuss what we know about FrontierMath. Finally, they unpack the importance of AlphaFold3 being now more open and why it matters. Tune in to find out more in this episode!
Key takeaways:
The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
📩 Sign up for a monthly newsletter for AI updates from IBM.
Apple podcast
Spotify podcast
YouTube
Is 2024 the year scaling AI officially breaks? In episode 29 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Anthony Annunziata, Kate Soule and Naveen Rao. The experts chat about scaling AI, agents and the race to AGI.
Could AI wipe out software engineers? In episode 28 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Chris Hay, Kaoutar El Maghraoui and Shobhit Varshney to discuss updates from the GitHub Octoverse, SearchGPT and Big Sleep!
Agents, agents and more agents! In episode 27 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Volkmar Uhlig and Vyoma Gajjar to discuss Google’s AI-generated text watermarks and AI energy consumption. The experts also talk about Anthropic’s release of computer use and the future of AI agents.
Be inspired by conversations between people who are at the forefront of innovation. Tune in to hear Malcolm Gladwell—one of the world’s most renowned thinkers and writers in social science—talk to leaders about technology that can transform your business.
Discover how we use AI to build experiences amidst all the hype about what AI can do. In this series, our host Albert Lawrence together with business leaders and IBM technologists bypass the theoretical rhetoric and show you how to put AI into practice.
Watch AI Academy, a new flagship AI for business educational experience. Gain insights from top IBM thought leaders on effectively prioritizing the AI investments that can drive growth, through a course designed for business leaders such as yourself.
Get a curated selection of AI topics, trends and research sent directly to your inbox.