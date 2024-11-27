Let’s bust some early myths about DeepSeek R-1. In episode 40 of Mixture of Experts, join host Tim Hwang and experts Aaron Baughman, Chris Hay and Kate Soule as they break down this week’s top news and trends in AI.
Last week, we covered the release of DeepSeek-R1. Now that the entire world is up to speed, join us as we separate the facts from the hype. Next, listen to the discussion on model distillation and why it matters for competition in AI. Finally, dive into Sam Altman’s response to DeepSeek and whether R1 will radically reshape the open-source strategy of other tech giants. Find out all this and more on Mixture of Experts.
Key takeaways:
The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
What does the future hold for DeepSeek? In episode 39 of Mixture of Experts, our panel debriefs DeepSeek-R1, Mistral's IPO indication, the FrontierMath controversy and the IDC gen AI code assistants report.
What would you do with USD 2 billion? In episode 38 of Mixture of Experts, we discuss the Anthropic valuation rumors, CoreAI, NotebookLM upgrades and AI agents within the financial services industry.
What’s the most exciting CES AI announcement? In episode 37 of Mixture of Experts, we debrief CES 2025, NVIDIA DIGITS, Apple Intelligence fails, Sam Altman’s reflection blog and the challenges facing enterprise AI developers.
Explore IBM® Granite™, our family of open, performant and trusted AI models tailored for business and optimized to scale your AI applications.
Discover how we use AI to build experiences amidst all the hype about what AI can do. In this series, our host Albert Lawrence, together with business leaders and IBM technologists, bypass the theoretical rhetoric and show you how to put AI into practice.
Be inspired by conversations between people who are at the forefront of innovation. Tune in to hear Malcolm Gladwell—one of the world’s most renowned thinkers and writers in social science—talk to leaders about technology that can transform your business.
Hosted by Ann Funai, CIO and VP of Business Platforms Transformation at IBM, Transformers takes you behind the scenes and screens of today's transformative leaders. Explore their real-world challenges, inspiring lessons and practical best practices. From personal transformations to the transformative influences around them, Ann and her guests explore what it truly means to be transformers.
Watch AI Academy, a new flagship AI for business educational experience. Gain insights from top IBM thought leaders on effectively prioritizing the AI investments that can drive growth through a course designed for business leaders such as yourself.
Get a curated selection of AI topics, trends and research sent directly to your inbox.