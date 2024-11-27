Let’s bust some early myths about DeepSeek R-1. In episode 40 of Mixture of Experts, join host Tim Hwang and experts Aaron Baughman, Chris Hay and Kate Soule as they break down this week’s top news and trends in AI.

Last week, we covered the release of DeepSeek-R1. Now that the entire world is up to speed, join us as we separate the facts from the hype. Next, listen to the discussion on model distillation and why it matters for competition in AI. Finally, dive into Sam Altman’s response to DeepSeek and whether R1 will radically reshape the open-source strategy of other tech giants. Find out all this and more on Mixture of Experts.



Key takeaways:

00:01 - Intro

00:41 - DeepSeek facts versus hype



21:00 - Model distillation

31:21 - Open source and OpenAI



The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.

