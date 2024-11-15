Is 2024 the year scaling AI officially breaks? In episode 29 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Anthony Annunziata, Kate Soule and Naveen Rao. Listen to the experts discuss whether we are living in a post-scale world. Next, delve into chatting about AI agents and what does the future hold for this technology. Finally, hear them debate whether AGI is here to stay. Tune in to this week’s Mixture of Experts to find out.

Key takeaways:

0:00 Intro

0:48 Scaling AI

16:56 Agent-led future

26:52 AGI hype



The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.

