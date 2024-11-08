Could AI wipe out software engineers? In Episode 28 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Chris Hay, Kaoutar El Maghraoui, and Shobhit Varshney. First, the experts discuss GitHub reporting a rise of developers driven by AI code assistant tools. Next, Big Sleep finds a vulnerability in SQLite, what is the future for these kinds of AI agents? Finally, OpenAI released SearchGPT, what is the future of AI search? Tune-in today to find out!

Key takeaways:

0:00 - Intro

0:49 - Octoverse Updates



14:30 - Naptime to Big Sleep



26:40 - SearchGPT

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.

