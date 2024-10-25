Can chat replace search? In episode 26 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Kate Soule, Kush Varshney and Petros Zerfos during the IBM TechXchange week! First, the experts describe how the team created the IBM® Granite™ 3.0 models. Next, they talk about NVIDIA entering the open-source model game and what this means for the competition. Finally, they dive into Perplexity AI's bid for over double its previous valuation in new funding rounds, exploring what this means for start-ups. Tune in for all this and more on this episode.

Key takeaways:

0:00 Intro



0:30 IBM TechXchange Conference

21:37 Perplexity’s fundraising



30:42 NVIDIA’s Nemotron AI model



The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.

