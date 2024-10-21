IBM announces new products and features at TechXchange Conference

IBM introduces Granite 3.0 AI models

IBM’s third-generation Granite™ flagship language models outperform or match the performance of similarly sized models from leading model providers on top benchmarks with best-in-class performance, cost efficiency, transparency and safety.

New IBM® Granite™ models available now:

General-purpose language models: Granite 3.0 8B Instruct, Granite 3.0 2B Instruct, Granite 3.0 8B Base and Granite 3.0 2B Base

Granite 3.0 8B Instruct, Granite 3.0 2B Instruct, Granite 3.0 8B Base and Granite 3.0 2B Base Guardrails and safety models: Granite Guardian 3.0 8B and Granite Guardian 3.0 2B

Granite Guardian 3.0 8B and Granite Guardian 3.0 2B Mixture of experts models: Granite 3.0 3B A800M Instruct and Granite 3.0 1B A400M Instruct

The Granite 8B and 2B models are designed as “workhorse” models for enterprise AI, delivering state-of-the-art performance and cost efficiency for tasks such as retrieval augmented generation (RAG), classification, summarization, entity extraction and tool use. These compact, versatile models are designed to be fine-tuned with enterprise data and seamlessly integrated into any business environment or workflow.

The new Granite Guardian models permit application developers to implement safety guardrails by checking user prompts and large language model (LLM) responses for a variety of risks. The Granite Guardian 8B and 2B models provide one of the most comprehensive set of risk and harm detection capabilities available in the market today.

The new mixture of experts Granite models provide an excellent balance between performance and cost. Granite 1B A400M and Granite 3B A800M are smaller, lightweight models that could be deployed for low latency applications as well as CPU-based deployments.

IBM watsonx Code Assistant boosts developer productivity

IBM® watsonx Code Assistant™ leverages generative AI and automation to boost developer productivity and shorten the software development lifecycle.

Developers can accelerate workflows across Python, Java, C, C++, Go, JavaScript, TypeScript and more, with generative AI assistance that is fine-tuned for enterprise code.

General availability: 15 November 2024

New features in watsonx.ai empower developers

Collaborative AI studio watsonx.ai™ has been enhanced with a powerful toolkit for developers and model builders. New low-code/no-code tools simplify the development and deployment of AI applications. The new AutoAI for RAG provides templates for easy experimentation with grounding documents. New features also include an expanded suite of APIs, SDKs, tools, models and runtimes, support for agentic workflows, and support for tuning and updating LLMs on private datasets using InstructLab™.

General availability: 4Q 2024

Check back throughout TechXchange for new top stories.