Manage the security risk of sensitive AI data and AI models

Modernizing data security—A comprehensive roadmap for IBM Guardium | IBM TechXchange Conference

Continuously identify and fix vulnerabilities in AI data, models and application usage with IBM® Guardium® AI Security.

Guardium AI Security helps organizations to:

  • Get automated and continuous monitoring for AI deployments
  • Detect security vulnerabilities and misconfiguration
  • Manage security interactions between users, models, data and applications

This is part of IBM® Guardium® Data Security Center, which empowers security and AI teams to collaborate across the organization through integrated workflows, a common view of data assets and centralized compliance policies. 

Security assessment workshop for Gen AI

Not sure how to secure your Gen AI deployments? Register for a complimentary consulting engagement.

Best practices on securing your AI deployment
Benefits Get full visibility into AI deployments and discover shadow AI

Guardium AI Security reveals the AI model associated with each deployment. It uncovers each AI deployment’s data, model and application usage. You’ll also see all the applications accessing the model.

 Identify high-risk vulnerabilities to remediate

You can view the vulnerabilities in your model, its underlying data and the applications accessing it. Each vulnerability is assigned a criticality score so you can prioritize your next steps. You can quickly export the list of vulnerabilities for reporting. 

 Map to assessment frameworks and comply with regulations

Guardium AI Security can help you manage security risk and address compliance issues related to AI models and AI data. Vulnerabilities are mapped to assessment frameworks, such as OWASP Top 10 for LLM, to enable you to easily learn more about the risk identified and controls to mitigate.
Features
Discover shadow AI Automated and continuous monitoring for AI deployments Help organizations get full visibility into AI deployments to discover shadow AI. Watch the demo
Secure AI deployment Detect security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations Identify high-risk vulnerabilities to remediate and map to assessment frameworks such as OWASP Top 10 for LLM. Book a live demo
Compliance assistance Monitor AI compliance Discover AI deployments and interactions between users, models, data and applications, with preinstalled integration with IBM® watsonx.governance™. Learn more about watsonx.governance
How clients use it
Chief Information Security Officer (CISO)

For security teams, Guardium AI Security can help with enterprise-grade security of sensitive AI data and AI models. You can use the integrated workflows, common view of data assets, and centralized compliance policies to reduce complexity and share information across tools and people.

 Chief Innovation Executive (AI leader)

For AI teams, identifying vulnerabilities in AI deployments is really important. With Guardium AI Security, you can view the vulnerabilities in your model, its underlying data and the applications accessing it. Each vulnerability is assigned a criticality score so you can prioritize your next steps.

 Chief Risk Officer (CRO)

For risk and compliance teams, it is important to adhere to current data security and emerging AI compliance requirements, such as the EU AI Act. With the watsonx.governance and AI Security integration sharing underlying data, you get a view of security risk and compliance on a unified dashboard to drive cross-functional collaboration.

Discover shadow AI, mitigate vulnerabilities and protect sensitive data in AI models—all while addressing compliance—with Guardium AI Security.

