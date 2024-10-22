IBM Guardium AI Security

Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) For security teams, Guardium AI Security can help with enterprise-grade security of sensitive AI data and AI models. You can use the integrated workflows, common view of data assets, and centralized compliance policies to reduce complexity and share information across tools and people.

Chief Innovation Executive (AI leader) For AI teams, identifying vulnerabilities in AI deployments is really important. With Guardium AI Security, you can view the vulnerabilities in your model, its underlying data and the applications accessing it. Each vulnerability is assigned a criticality score so you can prioritize your next steps.