Manage the security risk of sensitive AI data and AI models
Continuously identify and fix vulnerabilities in AI data, models and application usage with IBM® Guardium® AI Security.
Guardium AI Security helps organizations to:
This is part of IBM® Guardium® Data Security Center, which empowers security and AI teams to collaborate across the organization through integrated workflows, a common view of data assets and centralized compliance policies.
Not sure how to secure your Gen AI deployments? Register for a complimentary consulting engagement.
Best practices on securing your AI deployment
Guardium AI Security reveals the AI model associated with each deployment. It uncovers each AI deployment’s data, model and application usage. You’ll also see all the applications accessing the model.
You can view the vulnerabilities in your model, its underlying data and the applications accessing it. Each vulnerability is assigned a criticality score so you can prioritize your next steps. You can quickly export the list of vulnerabilities for reporting.
Guardium AI Security can help you manage security risk and address compliance issues related to AI models and AI data. Vulnerabilities are mapped to assessment frameworks, such as OWASP Top 10 for LLM, to enable you to easily learn more about the risk identified and controls to mitigate.
For security teams, Guardium AI Security can help with enterprise-grade security of sensitive AI data and AI models. You can use the integrated workflows, common view of data assets, and centralized compliance policies to reduce complexity and share information across tools and people.
For AI teams, identifying vulnerabilities in AI deployments is really important. With Guardium AI Security, you can view the vulnerabilities in your model, its underlying data and the applications accessing it. Each vulnerability is assigned a criticality score so you can prioritize your next steps.
For risk and compliance teams, it is important to adhere to current data security and emerging AI compliance requirements, such as the EU AI Act. With the watsonx.governance and AI Security integration sharing underlying data, you get a view of security risk and compliance on a unified dashboard to drive cross-functional collaboration.