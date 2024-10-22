Home Security Guardium Data Security Center Introducing IBM Guardium Data Security Center
Protect your data from current and emerging risks, including AI and cryptographic attacks, through a unified experience
Protect. Manage. Empower.

IBM® Guardium® Data Security Center offers five modules to help you manage the data security lifecycle, from discovery to remediation, for all data types and across all data environments. It empowers security teams across the organization to collaboratively manage data vulnerabilities and risks―amid evolving regulations. 

Manage the security risk of your sensitive AI data and AI models Explore more
Protect cloud and SaaS data

Automatically discover, classify and secure your data across multiple cloud and SaaS environments.

Gain visibility into your cryptographic risk

Discover, assess and prioritize cryptographic vulnerabilities to protect against quantum threats.

Detect and respond to threats

Safeguard your data with ready-to-use integrations that enable your SOC to locate signals in the noise.

Simplify data compliance

Programmatically simplify data regulation needs, enhance visibility and streamline monitoring.

Why Guardium Data Security Center

Break down silos by empowering security teams to collaborate across the organization through integrated workflows, a common view of data assets and centralized compliance policies.
Protect your data

On prem and on cloud, structured and unstructured

 Manage the full data security lifecycle

From discovery to remediation

 Empower security teams to collaborate

Through integrated workflows and an open ecosystem
Secure your digital transformation 

Continually assess risks and vulnerabilities with real-time automated notifications. Shared platform experiences such as automated discovery and classification, unified dashboards and reporting, vulnerability management, tracking and workflow management help protect your data—and scale your business.

