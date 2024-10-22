IBM® Guardium® Data Security Center offers five modules to help you manage the data security lifecycle, from discovery to remediation, for all data types and across all data environments. It empowers security teams across the organization to collaboratively manage data vulnerabilities and risks―amid evolving regulations.
Automatically discover, classify and secure your data across multiple cloud and SaaS environments.
Discover, assess and prioritize cryptographic vulnerabilities to protect against quantum threats.
Safeguard your data with ready-to-use integrations that enable your SOC to locate signals in the noise.
Programmatically simplify data regulation needs, enhance visibility and streamline monitoring.
Break down silos by empowering security teams to collaborate across the organization through integrated workflows, a common view of data assets and centralized compliance policies.
On prem and on cloud, structured and unstructured
From discovery to remediation
Through integrated workflows and an open ecosystem
Continually assess risks and vulnerabilities with real-time automated notifications. Shared platform experiences such as automated discovery and classification, unified dashboards and reporting, vulnerability management, tracking and workflow management help protect your data—and scale your business.