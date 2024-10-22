IBM® Guardium® DDR (Data Detection and Response) helps protect sensitive data across the hybrid cloud with centralized visibility, prioritized threats and automated responses—all enabled with generative AI.
Securing enterprise data can be challenging, particularly when it's spread across various cloud platforms, applications and locations. As the volume of data grows within cloud infrastructures, it becomes more difficult to pinpoint where sensitive information is located and what security risks are associated with it. Meanwhile, data remains the most valuable asset for corporations and is highly coveted by threat actors.
To tackle these challenges effectively, organizations must have a comprehensive strategy that encompasses early risk detection, enables threat prioritization, and safeguards data in motion and at rest.
Data breach costs have hit a new high. Get insights on how to reduce these costs from the experiences of 604 organizations and 3,556 cybersecurity and business leaders.
Use advanced analytics to identify abnormal or suspicious user behavior—with full context. Correlate all data points within risk events to deliver a comprehensive view of your data security landscape.
Get a complete view that provides the who, where, when, why and how of a threat, enriched with context and categorization.
Create automated tickets with all the context data available for your security teams.
Accelerate threat detection and incident response with Guardium DDR’s integrated AI-powered engine. By using the advanced AI engine and generative AI, you can automate routine tasks, provide intelligent analysis and offer valuable insights, empowering admins and analysts to focus on high-impact activities.
Guardium DDR addresses challenges inherent in traditional data security solutions by retaining data activity for extended periods. This allows data security specialists to uncover insights and abnormalities with data that goes back several months instead of just a few days. The long timeframe of collected data enables a more robust data threat detection foundation.
Guardium DDR provides easy integration with dozens of cloud databases. By correlating threats from data stores in one central place, it provides a true data security solution for the hybrid cloud. This eliminates the need to switch from tool to tool and helps close security gaps.
3-day free sandbox experience with preloaded dummy data. No commitments.
30-day free trial where you connect to your data sources. No commitments.