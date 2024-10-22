Securing enterprise data can be challenging, particularly when it's spread across various cloud platforms, applications and locations. As the volume of data grows within cloud infrastructures, it becomes more difficult to pinpoint where sensitive information is located and what security risks are associated with it. Meanwhile, data remains the most valuable asset for corporations and is highly coveted by threat actors.

To tackle these challenges effectively, organizations must have a comprehensive strategy that encompasses early risk detection, enables threat prioritization, and safeguards data in motion and at rest.