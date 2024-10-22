Home Security Guardium Data Detection and Response IBM Guardium DDR (Data Detection and Response)
Secures data with real-time visibility, prioritized threats, and automated responses
IBM® Guardium® DDR (Data Detection and Response) helps protect sensitive data across the hybrid cloud with centralized visibility, prioritized threats and automated responses—all enabled with generative AI.

Securing enterprise data can be challenging, particularly when it's spread across various cloud platforms, applications and locations. As the volume of data grows within cloud infrastructures, it becomes more difficult to pinpoint where sensitive information is located and what security risks are associated with it. Meanwhile, data remains the most valuable asset for corporations and is highly coveted by threat actors.

To tackle these challenges effectively, organizations must have a comprehensive strategy that encompasses early risk detection, enables threat prioritization, and safeguards data in motion and at rest.
Benefits AI-driven risk detection

Use advanced analytics to identify abnormal or suspicious user behavior—with full context. Correlate all data points within risk events to deliver a comprehensive view of your data security landscape.

 Holistic risk insights with threat classification

Get a complete view that provides the who, where, when, why and how of a threat, enriched with context and categorization.

 Contextualized risk response

Create automated tickets with all the context data available for your security teams.
Features AI-powered

Accelerate threat detection and incident response with Guardium DDR’s integrated AI-powered engine. By using the advanced AI engine and generative AI, you can automate routine tasks, provide intelligent analysis and offer valuable insights, empowering admins and analysts to focus on high-impact activities.

 Long-term data retention

Guardium DDR addresses challenges inherent in traditional data security solutions by retaining data activity for extended periods. This allows data security specialists to uncover insights and abnormalities with data that goes back several months instead of just a few days. The long timeframe of collected data enables a more robust data threat detection foundation.

 Built-in integration with cloud databases

Guardium DDR provides easy integration with dozens of cloud databases. By correlating threats from data stores in one central place, it provides a true data security solution for the hybrid cloud. This eliminates the need to switch from tool to tool and helps close security gaps.

Use cases

Detect unusual user activity By using AI-powered analytics, Guardium DDR proactively spots abnormal or suspicious user activity within the network. It analyzes data from various sources, helping you address potential security threats before they happen.
Detect suspicious data activities Data activity is a crucial component of incident response to data threats. By tracking data activity throughout the organization, Guardium DDR can quickly identify the root cause and implement responsive measures.
Automate data detection and response Guardium DDR automatically detects and neutralizes potential breaches, ensuring the safety and integrity of your sensitive data while automating data protection processes, reducing the risk of unauthorized access, and securing valuable assets.
How to buy
Free Sandbox

3-day free sandbox experience with preloaded dummy data. No commitments.

Cloud Free trial

30-day free trial where you connect to your data sources. No commitments.

On-premises

