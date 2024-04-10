Gain visibility and security
IBM Guardium® is a family of data security software in the IBM portfolio that uncovers vulnerabilities and protects sensitive on-premises and cloud data.
As digital transformation and cloud migration continues, so does your need for expanded data security. You’re faced with a wide spectrum of use cases in the complex data landscape—all of which make data security an even more pressing challenge. IBM Guardium is a data security solution that can adapt as the threat environment changes, providing complete visibility, compliance and protection throughout the data security lifecycle.
Guardium is a modern, scalable data security platform that is ready to meet the demands of today’s progressing environments as you tackle security challenges.
Data breach costs have hit a new high. Get insights on how to reduce these costs from the experiences of 604 organizations and 3,556 cybersecurity and business leaders.
Hear experts discuss data security strategies for a gen AI world in 2024
9 of 9 categories show IBM Guardium as a "strong positive", making it an Overall Leader.
A Forrester study commissioned by IBM found a 406% ROI with benefits of USD 5.86 million over 3 years.
26% of new vulnerabilities had known exploits.
Enterprises are challenged with understanding where their data resides and whether it needs to be further protected. Guardium can discover, classify and catalog regulated structured and unstructured data residing on premises and in the cloud to uncover vulnerabilities.
A fundamental challenge with data security is identifying who has access and what can they do. Enterprises need real-time activity monitoring for on-prem and cloud data sources, so mission-critical data remains protected. Guardium protects data with encryption, key management, real-time alerts, dynamic redaction, quarantining suspect IDs and more.
Varying and often-changing compliance needs are a challenge. Guardium can speed up compliance activities by using a simplified technical environment and prebuilt templates for regulations such as PCI DSS, SOX, HIPAA, GDPR, CCPA and many more that automate compliance workflows. This enables faster reporting, streamlined processes, reduced TCO and stronger compliance posture.
Your security analysts can quickly become overburdened with non-prioritized threats. Guardium provides advanced analytics and risk scoring to identify unknown threats. By integrating with major security tools, it enables your security analysts to prioritize and orchestrate responses across the SOC and ticketing systems.
Monitor data activity and accelerate compliance auditing and reporting for your data stored anywhere. Discover and classify data and data sources, monitor user activity and respond to threats in near real time.
Looking to identify shadow data and its movement across applications? Read about the data security posture management (DSPM) capabilities in Guardium Insights.
Deliver centralized, secured key management with reduced costs and greater operational efficiency.
Rely on zero-trust based discovery and classification of sensitive and regulated data, wherever it resides—whether structured or unstructured, at rest or in motion—for visibility, context and insight into your data.
Understand your security posture by scanning your data infrastructure to detect vulnerabilities, cyberthreats and security gaps.
Encrypt sensitive data in all states and across environments: your files, databases and applications. Address data security and privacy regulations, and control encryption keys for cloud-based data.
Advancements in V12 of Guardium Data Protection and Guardium Vulnerability Assessment enhance data security to find threats faster.
