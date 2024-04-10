The IBM Guardium® Insights data security platform helps enterprises strengthen their data security programs. It is designed to provide data security specialists with a centralized hub where they can retain monitored data for compliance or analytic purposes for as long as they need to. With best-in-class features such as automated compliance, auditing, reporting and near real-time monitoring, Guardium Insights can:
Get the 2024 Cost of a Data Breach report
categories show IBM Guardium as a "strong positive", making it an overall leader.
data sources are directly monitored by Guardium Insights.
preconfigured compliance templates position your information security to meet the most rigorous security standards (GDPR, PCI, SOX) and compliance requirements.
By integrating Guardium Data Protection and Guardium Insights, you can streamline your architecture, increase agility and improve response to threats and business requirements.
Monitor data activity and accelerate compliance auditing and reporting for your data stored anywhere.
Rely on zero-trust based discovery and classification of sensitive and regulated data, wherever it resides, structured or unstructured, at rest or in motion.
Encrypt sensitive data in all states and across environments for different types of data, including your files, databases and applications.
Deliver centralized, secured key management with reduced costs and greater operational efficiency.
Safeguard your data by scanning it to detect vulnerabilities, threats and security gaps.
Discover shadow data, analyze movement and uncover vulnerabilities with DSPM.
Test data protection and compliance features in real-world scenarios. Risk-free. No commitment. Our data only.
Get a 30-day free trial and see how Guardium Insights Premium can help provide a consolidated view of activity across your hybrid cloud.