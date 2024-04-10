Home Security Guardium Insights IBM Guardium Insights
Improve data security, compliance workflows and visibility for data across cloud environments
Data security and data compliance from one solution

The IBM Guardium® Insights data security platform helps enterprises strengthen their data security programs. It is designed to provide data security specialists with a centralized hub where they can retain monitored data for compliance or analytic purposes for as long as they need to. With best-in-class features such as automated compliance, auditing, reporting and near real-time monitoring, Guardium Insights can:

  • Meet data compliance regulations with a reduction in audit prep time
  • Complement and enhance existing IBM Guardium® Data Protection deployments
  • Help protect customer data and sensitive information
  • Solve data compliance and cloud data activity monitoring challenges
Special report

9 of 9

categories show IBM Guardium as a "strong positive", making it an overall leader.

data sources are directly monitored by Guardium Insights.

 More sources 8

preconfigured compliance templates position your information security to meet the most rigorous security standards (GDPR, PCI, SOX) and compliance requirements.

Use cases

Data security and protection Strengthen your risk management by using the risk engine to reduce noise and exclude non-critical assets from your reports. Advanced analytics help you understand the broader story, identify data risks and threat patterns, enable immediate action against data breaches and keep all stakeholders informed. Explore data security and protection
Data compliance Access preconfigured and advanced compliance capabilities and workflows that allow your enterprise to quickly address its compliance needs. Explore data compliance

Integrations

By integrating Guardium Data Protection and Guardium Insights, you can streamline your architecture, increase agility and improve response to threats and business requirements.

IBM Guardium® Data Protection

Monitor data activity and accelerate compliance auditing and reporting for your data stored anywhere.

IBM Guardium® Discover and Classify

Rely on zero-trust based discovery and classification of sensitive and regulated data, wherever it resides, structured or unstructured, at rest or in motion.

IBM Guardium® Data Encryption

Encrypt sensitive data in all states and across environments for different types of data, including your files, databases and applications.

IBM Guardium® Key Lifecycle Manager

Deliver centralized, secured key management with reduced costs and greater operational efficiency.

 IBM Guardium® Vulnerability Assessment

Safeguard your data by scanning it to detect vulnerabilities, threats and security gaps.

 IBM Guardium® DSPM (Data security posture management)

Discover shadow data, analyze movement and uncover vulnerabilities with DSPM.
