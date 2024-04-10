The IBM Guardium® Insights data security platform helps enterprises strengthen their data security programs. It is designed to provide data security specialists with a centralized hub where they can retain monitored data for compliance or analytic purposes for as long as they need to. With best-in-class features such as automated compliance, auditing, reporting and near real-time monitoring, Guardium Insights can:



Meet data compliance regulations with a reduction in audit prep time

Complement and enhance existing IBM Guardium® Data Protection deployments

Help protect customer data and sensitive information

Solve data compliance and cloud data activity monitoring challenges