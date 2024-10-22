IBM Guardium® Key Lifecycle Manager is software for encryption key creation, storage, backup and management. It is part of the IBM Guardium family of data security software.
IBM Guardium Key Lifecycle Manager is an encryption key management tool that centralizes, simplifies and automates the key management process. It offers robust and security-rich key storage, key serving and key lifecycle management for self-encrypting applications and solutions by using interoperability protocols, including KMIP, IPP and REST, and interfaces such as PKCS#11. Guardium Key Lifecycle Manager helps clients meet regulations such as PCI DSS, Sarbanes-Oxley and HIPAA by providing access control, key rotation and other automated key lifecycle management processes.
Provides centralized, simplified, and transparent key management through the secure storage of key material and the serving of keys at the time of use.
Offers simple, secure integration with supported protocols, including KMIP, IPP and REST, and interfaces such as PKCS#11.
Reduces key management costs by automating the assignment and rotation of keys.
Offers multiple deployment options, including on bare-metal servers, as a virtual machine or as a container.
Guardium Key Lifecycle Manager requires a combination of both software and usage entitlements.
Eligible software license types:
Eligible usage license types:
Learn how to improve your data security and compliance posture.
Learn about device certificates and why you need a system in place to monitor their health and status.
Learn how an encryption key management system keeps data secure from unauthorized use, alteration, exfiltration or deletion.
See the IBM Guardium Key Lifecycle Manager supported devices.
See the latest on all IBM Guardium Key Lifecycle Manager version 4 and 3 releases.
See the support matrix for hardware, operating systems, browsers, hypervisors, middleware, HSMs, and KMIP.
