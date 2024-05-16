Which Guardium Data Encryption products fit your organization?

Guardium® for File and Database Encryption Address compliance reporting while protecting structured databases, unstructured files and cloud storage services through encryption of data-at-rest with centralized key management, privileged user access control and detailed data access audit logging.

Guardium® for Cloud Key Management Centralize key management for reduced complexity and operational costs with full lifecycle control of encryption keys, including automated key rotation and expiration management. Bring your own key (BYOK) customer key control allows for the separation, creation, ownership and revocation of encryption keys or tenant secrets used to create them.

Guardium® for Data Encryption Key Management Centralize key management for Guardium solutions as well as third party devices, databases, cloud services and applications. Support for KMIP—an industry-standard protocol for encryption key exchange—makes it possible for keys to be managed with a common set of policies.