IBM Guardium® Data Encryption empowers security teams to orchestrate data protection tools from a central location.
The CipherTrust Manager is the central point of administration for all 9 Guardium Data Encryption products, which can be deployed independently or in combination according to business needs. This web-based user interface simplifies data encryption and key management tasks to streamline security operations within your organization.
Pricing varies depending on your existing configuration and corresponds with the offerings you choose to deploy.
Encrypt data at rest
Encrypt data in the cloud
Encrypt data in apps
Tokenization and data masking
Simplified key management
Prove compliance
User access controls
Live data transformation
Unit metric for pricing
Quantity of server nodes protected by solution
Quantity of applications managed by tokenization
Quantity of applications managed by solution
Quantity of managed virtual servers hosting container environments
*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
Unit metric for pricing
Connected cloud key management instances
Quantity of connected KMIP, TDE and MS
Only requires 1 license
Guardium Data Encryption is a suite of unified data encryption and key management solutions that help protect data wherever it resides across hybrid multicloud environments. It provides key and policy management and helps address compliance with data security and privacy regulations.
Guardium Data Encryption consists of a number of components that can be deployed independently or in combination to serve your data protection needs. Learn more by reading the data sheet.
Guardium Data Encryption provides file-level and application-level data encryption and access control. This covers a variety of structured and unstructured data in the cloud and on premises.
Guardium Data Encryption enables users to centrally manage the lifecycle, rotation and storage of all your encryption keys for KMIP-compatible data repositories and databases. It allows users to own and control the encryption keys to the encrypted data on all major cloud providers.
Guardium Data Encryption allows you to protect sensitive fields in databases through format-preserving tokenization and to protect specific items in data fields through data masking. Learn more by reading the data sheet.
The administrative and installation guides for GDE describe the system requirements.
Get started by reading the data sheet to learn more about Guardium Data Encryption or review your options with a Guardium expert in a free, 30-minute call.