Encryption solutions help secure your data and your business

IBM Guardium® Data Encryption empowers security teams to orchestrate data protection tools from a central location.

The CipherTrust Manager is the central point of administration for all 9 Guardium Data Encryption products, which can be deployed independently or in combination according to business needs. This web-based user interface simplifies data encryption and key management tasks to streamline security operations within your organization.

  • Centrally manage encryption key generation, storage and distribution across on-premises and cloud environments
  • Enhance key visibility and compliance reporting with automated logging
  • Define user access privileges and consistent policy enforcement to enable separation of duties
  • Integrate with existing third-party hardware security modules (HSM) for added protection

Pricing varies depending on your existing configuration and corresponds with the offerings you choose to deploy.

 
Products by feature
Offerings Guardium for File and Database Encryption Guardium for Tokenization Guardium for Application Encryption Guardium for Container Data Encryption

Encrypt data at rest

Encrypt data in the cloud

Encrypt data in apps

Tokenization and data masking

Simplified key management

Prove compliance

User access controls

Live data transformation

Unit metric for pricing

Quantity of server nodes protected by solution

Quantity of applications managed by tokenization

Quantity of applications managed by solution

Quantity of managed virtual servers hosting container environments

*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
Offerings Guardium for Cloud Key Management Guardium for Data Encryption Key Management Guardium for Batch Data Transformation

Encrypt data at rest

Encrypt data in the cloud

Encrypt data in apps

Tokenization and data masking

Simplified key management

Prove compliance

User access controls

Live data transformation

Unit metric for pricing

Connected cloud key management instances

Quantity of connected KMIP, TDE and MS

Only requires 1 license

Frequently asked questions

Guardium Data Encryption is a suite of unified data encryption and key management solutions that help protect data wherever it resides across hybrid multicloud environments. It provides key and policy management and helps address compliance with data security and privacy regulations.

Guardium Data Encryption consists of a number of components that can be deployed independently or in combination to serve your data protection needs. Learn more by reading the data sheet.

Guardium Data Encryption provides file-level and application-level data encryption and access control. This covers a variety of structured and unstructured data in the cloud and on premises.

Guardium Data Encryption enables users to centrally manage the lifecycle, rotation and storage of all your encryption keys for KMIP-compatible data repositories and databases. It allows users to own and control the encryption keys to the encrypted data on all major cloud providers.

Guardium Data Encryption allows you to protect sensitive fields in databases through format-preserving tokenization and to protect specific items in data fields through data masking. Learn more by reading the data sheet.

The administrative and installation guides for GDE describe the system requirements.
