The CipherTrust Manager is the central point of administration for all 9 Guardium Data Encryption products, which can be deployed independently or in combination according to business needs. This web-based user interface simplifies data encryption and key management tasks to streamline security operations within your organization.

Centrally manage encryption key generation, storage and distribution across on-premises and cloud environments

Enhance key visibility and compliance reporting with automated logging

Define user access privileges and consistent policy enforcement to enable separation of duties

Integrate with existing third-party hardware security modules (HSM) for added protection

Pricing varies depending on your existing configuration and corresponds with the offerings you choose to deploy.