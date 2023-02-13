Home Security Securing hybrid cloud and AI
Security first

Success in hybrid cloud and AI must begin with security—building trustworthy AI to: 

  • Protect on-premises and cloud investments
  • Manage financial and reputational risk
  • Secure data and identities across environments

Our data and identity-centric security controls and expertise across AI, hybrid cloud and quantum ensure clients stay in step with the speed of innovation and complexity of governance.

Security in the cloud must transform from being defined by a perimeter to dynamic—with no clear boundaries. Enterprises must protect sensitive data wherever it resides, however its configured, and then tightly control who has access to it.

Similarly, AI must have dynamic data and identity-based security controls that are easily understood by AI model owners and security teams alike. Securing foundation models, data sets and output is essential for a future of trusted, enterprise-ready AI.

Whether you need data security, endpoint management or identity and access management (IAM) solutions, our experts are ready to work with you to achieve a high security posture.

Strategies for building a resilient business with hybrid cloud

Join IBM cyber security experts to learn how to start your business resiliency journey by building and maintaining cyber resiliency to protect sensitive data across hybrid cloud.

IBV Study

CEO's guide: Generative AI amplifies risk and resilience

What can IBM do for your security posture?

Secure your AI

Deploy AI with confidence by knowing that you are protecting your training data, AI models, usage and output.

 Protect hybrid cloud environments

82% of all breaches involved data in cloud environments. Manage complexity and exposure with better visibility, modern apps, security and automated operations.

 Protect your data

Data is a company’s most valuable asset, and securing data across all its forms and stages will create the trust needed to accelerate successful AI and hybrid cloud deployments.

Transform identity access controls

Speed the adoption of AI and hybrid cloud by ensuring only authorized users, machines and applications can access critical data and systems across IT environments

 Secure the quantum era

Modern security solutions with built-in AI and automation will keep you ahead, but it's also time to prepare for quantum computing. The “harvest now, decrypt later” strategy means you need quantum-safe cryptography today to secure sensitive data and access tomorrow.

Optimize your security program

Let our cybersecurity experts and AI-enhanced technology strengthen your security program. By addressing the full-stack of security capabilities and technologies, along with nearly limitless integrations, our team keeps you protected from threats and gives you back time to focus on your business.

Solutions

Transform your security program with solutions from the largest enterprise security provider.

 

Elevate your data security posture by prioritizing and remediating risks across AI and hybrid cloud IBM® Guardium® protects your most valuable asset data from the biggest risk—privileged users—by automating discovery, monitoring attack surfaces and uncovering cryptographic vulnerabilities. Protect your data in the hybrid cloud and AI Read the 2023 Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact™ study
Safeguard workforce and consumer identities with scale and speed IBM® Verify helps you protect multicloud identities and network access with real-time, risk-based authentication. Build an effective identity fabric with your existing tools to eliminate identity silos and extend modern authentication mechanisms to traditional applications. Protect identities and network access Manage and protect your mobile workforce

Latest product demos

IBM® Guardium® Insights Designed for data security and risk leaders IBM Guardium Insights is designed to provide data security and risk leaders with a centralized hub where they can retain monitored data for compliance or analytic purposes for as long as needed. With best-in-class features such as automated compliance, auditing, reporting and near real-time monitoring, Guardium Insights can help users meet data compliance regulations with a reduction in audit prep time. Explore Guardium Request a free live demo
IBM Verify Modernize identity and remove complexity for hybrid environments IBM Verify solutions include Customer IAM, Workforce Access, Privileged Access, Identity Governance, Identity Threat Detect and Response, Identity Security Posture Management and vendor-agnostic identity fabric tools that solve today’s hybrid identity challenges. Create secure, frictionless access that delights your workforce and consumers. Help prevent identity-based attacks with end-to-end, real-time security posture management and threat detection and response while securing AI. Explore Verify Request a free live demo
IBM® MaaS360® Manage and protect devices, users and data Modern-day companies with a remote workforce struggle to manage and protect their distributed devices. IBM MaaS360 can help manage these devices, monitor them for malicious activities and deploy security measures. Find out how you can merge security and productivity with MaaS360. Explore MaaS360 Request a free live demo
IBM® Trusteer® Establish identity, build trust Clients' challenges have shifted from being fraud focused to finding a balance between delivering a seamless user experience and making sure digital interactions are secure. IBM Trusteer helps seamlessly establish identity trust across the omnichannel customer journey. Through cloud-based intelligence, backed by AI and patented machine learning, Trusteer provides a holistic approach to identifying new and existing customers, without negatively impacting user experience. Explore Trusteer
How we help

IBM has a differentiated approach that evolves with your business. Compare options for getting started with security products and solutions, including free trials, services and partners.

Today in Security

Data breach costs have hit a new high. Get insights on how to reduce costs. Read the report
Securing generative AI: What matters now

Only 24% of generative AI projects are being secured. Learn more about the top challenges related to securing AI initiatives. 

Threat Intelligence Index 2024

Understand how threat actors are waging attacks, and learn how to proactively protect your organization.

IBM - a leader in four cybersecurity quadrants

In this report, ISG analyzed the cybersecurity market of 250 vendors and compared provider portfolios and competitive strengths.

Services IBM Security® X-Force®
Get hacker-driven offense, research-driven defense and intelligence-driven protection.
Explore X-Force services Cloud security strategy services

Engage with trusted advisors to guide your cloud security initiatives with an integrated approach.

 Explore cloud security services Security services
Transform your business with a global industry leader in cybersecurity consulting, cloud and managed security services.
Explore all security services
Client stories MLSE

Canadian sports giant MLSE engaged IBM Security® Services to provide a “white glove” managed security monitoring solution based on IBM® QRadar® SIEM.

Yunda Express

Yunda Express achieved a 6 times faster response time to security incidents after building a consolidated security architecture with IBM.

