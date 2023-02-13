Success in hybrid cloud and AI must begin with security—building trustworthy AI to:

Protect on-premises and cloud investments

Manage financial and reputational risk

Secure data and identities across environments

Our data and identity-centric security controls and expertise across AI, hybrid cloud and quantum ensure clients stay in step with the speed of innovation and complexity of governance.

Security in the cloud must transform from being defined by a perimeter to dynamic—with no clear boundaries. Enterprises must protect sensitive data wherever it resides, however its configured, and then tightly control who has access to it.

Similarly, AI must have dynamic data and identity-based security controls that are easily understood by AI model owners and security teams alike. Securing foundation models, data sets and output is essential for a future of trusted, enterprise-ready AI.

Whether you need data security, endpoint management or identity and access management (IAM) solutions, our experts are ready to work with you to achieve a high security posture.