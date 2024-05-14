A freight services provider based in Shanghai, China, Yunda has more than 32,441 outlets and 200,000 couriers, as of the end of 2021. Yunda processes large shipment volumes—18.402 billion parcels in 2021—and massive amounts of personal information each day. With such a significant footprint, the company has made security a critical component of its business. As a leader in personal information protection and customer satisfaction, Yunda has built an extensive security system to protect its business against threats, while also ensuring compliance with domestic and international requirements.

However, with increasing business demands, security solutions have become more complex and disjointed. To continuously respond to new business needs and create a strong security barrier, Yunda has deployed many different platforms, data systems and applications. Yunda IT employees manage numerous firewalls, endpoints and business links, along with an extensive equipment inventory.

With so many people and processes in place at Yunda, data security had become siloed, and development processes became more difficult to control. To address these issues, Yunda and IBM came together to create a consolidated security architecture and a unified data platform.