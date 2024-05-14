As post-project discussions revealed, the same instinct — acting on a personal interest in environmental, social and governance (ESG) causes — was also a major motivating factor for the hackathon’s participants. But certainly not the only one. At the core of most developers’ identities is an urge to create and experiment. To that end, one of the core functions of the IBM TechHub@EY is to provide developers with a platform to access a broad range of IBM tools and technologies, including those they wouldn’t ordinarily encounter in the course of their “day job.”

To further support this immersion in new technologies, IBM TechHub@EY also provided participants with access to technical assistance and workshop-based training when they needed it. It was through this combination of technology, tools and training that EY sought to create a fertile ground for innovation.

Few solutions exemplified this spirit in action like Project Net Zero, another hackathon finalist. Developed by a pair of EY innovation engineers from southern India, the solution is designed to provide a kind of X-ray view into a company’s carbon-reducing efforts, with a scorecard to match. What sets the solution apart is the comprehensive and sophisticated approach it takes to both validate and incentivize each company’s sustainability activities.

Companies seeking to establish their green credentials begin by submitting empirical information — the evidence — into the app. Once ingested, Project Net Zero uses machine learning (ML) models to both verify the information and, in the process, assign what it calls a carbon reduction index (CRI) value. On the basis of that calculation, the app then issues crypto tokens called ZeroCarb Coins that are recorded on an IBM blockchain ledger. According to Nandu Krishna, one of the app’s developers, this two-track approach “helps companies identify where they need to invest to improve their sustainability practices, while also providing a way to generate ‘green’ capital to support these investments.”

EY’s decision to run a sustainability-themed hackathon is entirely consistent with the broader societal values espoused in its corporate motto: “Building a better working world.” But it goes further. Underlying the company’s ESG vision is the deeply held conviction that while sustainability may be a matter of responsibility, it’s also a huge source of opportunity — for EY and for its customers.

One strong indicator of this commitment was EY’s 2020 decision to create the role of Global Vice Chair of Sustainability — a first amongst the Big Four. In that role, Steve Varley helps EY clients create business value from sustainability, while also leading the company’s overall environmental sustainability strategy. To Varley, the hackathon challenge represents the kind of collaborative innovation that’s critical to unlocking the value of sustainability. “The key impetus for sustainability is business value, whether it’s improving energy efficiency, rethinking supply chains or reinventing business models,” says Varley. “We see the success of the Call for Code Challenge as a great example of how global teams are best equipped to solve global challenges like sustainability.”