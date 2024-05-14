The company’s embedded IBM Garage practice—the Woodside Accelerator—includes a collaborative team of Woodside, IBM employees and the Woodside partner ecosystem who have embraced new ways of working and employ agile, DevOps and user-centered design. The Woodside Accelerator follows the IBM Garage Methodology of co-create, co-execute, co-operate.

Woodside operations’ executives participated in a three-day virtual IBM Garage workshop to look across business operations and see where the energy company could improve efficiencies and revenue. For each initiative, team members analyzed the problems from numerous angles, without trying to identify a solution early on. Based on the problem area, they determined which people, technology and resources could help solve the issue.

To calculate a particular initiative’s speed to value and rate of organizational transformation, the team uses the IBM Garage V.O.T.E (Velocity, Outcomes, Technology and administrative debt, Employee experience) framework. This is updated continuously for all initiatives in the pipeline and aggregated at the portfolio level to assess the investment potential of each initiative. The insights from V.O.T.E are used by the Woodside Accelerator Investment Board to make informed decisions about which initiatives to fund and in what sequence.

Initiatives need to prove to the investment board that their business case’s projected value is reasonable and that they can return business value back to the organization fast enough to warrant funding.

Using a Best Person for the Job (BPFJ) process, product owners select a cross-functional squad and determine which roles to involve based on the problem being solved. Roles include researchers, designers, intelligent workflow engineers, data scientists and developers. Additionally, an IBM Garage Interface group works alongside the squad to drive governance and remove impediments, enabling squad members to optimize their productivity and deliver value as quickly as possible. The Woodside Accelerator currently has ten inflight squads that are transforming, automating and simplifying intelligent workflows across Woodside’s value and supply chains.

The Digital Ecosystem Blueprint is a visionary initiative that is designing Woodside’s future technology landscape. All other initiatives are in various stages of development:

Co-create:

Digital Maintenance Strategies digitizes and brings together the required data to enable fast verification of equipment maintenance strategies. This will identify and remove low-value, reoccurring scope from the maintenance execution program.

Co-execute:



Applied Risk Thinking (ART) aims to better screen and prioritize Woodside’s risk management actions, ensure focus of limited resources on the highest value actions and stop overworking low value actions. The goal is to manage risk as a more efficient organization striking a balance between reliance on process and procedures and reliance on competency.

Integrated Safe System of Work (ISSoW) develops an intelligent workflow that simplifies the permit process by matching the risk of the work with the appropriate level of control.

Materials Optimization automates back-office inefficiency in inventory management.

Maintenance Cost Management minimizes expenditures through greater transparency and control during key purchasing decisions.

Co-operate:



Risk-Based Maintenance optimizes maintenance frequency, using intelligent models leveraging industry best practices and historical data.

optimizes maintenance frequency, using intelligent models leveraging industry best practices and historical data. Condition-Based Monitoring shifts from reactive maintenance to preventive maintenance with an intelligent workflow, leveraging AI, Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and diagnostic models.

shifts from reactive maintenance to preventive maintenance with an intelligent workflow, leveraging AI, Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and diagnostic models. Maintenance Planning automates back-end inefficiency in scheduling and work order preparation by intelligently recommending the most efficient work to complete concurrently.

The Woodside Accelerator continues to scale and has already identified more than 30 initiatives to review and further refine. The dynamic program is constantly evolving and growing as new initiatives are introduced and existing initiatives launch and scale new products and services back to the business and beyond.