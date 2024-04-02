Get advanced threat detection
Orchestrate and automate response
Endpoint protection in near real time
Investigate and plan action against threats faster
IBM QRadar® Suite is a modernized threat detection and response solution designed to unify the security analyst experience and accelerate their speed across the full incident lifecycle. The portfolio is embedded with enterprise-grade AI and automation to dramatically increase analyst productivity, helping resource-strained security teams work more effectively across core technologies.
With a common user interface, shared insights and connected workflows, it offers integrated products for:
Simplify and optimize your app management and technology operations with generative AI-driven insights.
X-Force Threat Intelligence Index 2024: In 2023, 70% of cyberattacks targeted critical infrastructure industries. Check out the new report for deeper insight into attackers’ tactics.
An intuitive user interface empowers analysts to work more quickly and efficiently throughout their investigation and response processes, with shared insights and automated actions across products. By using unique, enterprise-grade AI capabilities, analysts can automatically contextualize and prioritize threats.
Delivered as a service on AWS, IBM QRadar Suite products allow for simplified deployment across cloud environments and integration with public cloud and SaaS log data. The suite also includes a new, cloud-native security observability and log management capability optimized for large scale data ingestion, subsecond search and rapid analytics.
The suite brings together core technologies needed in today’s security operation centers, built on an open platform and wide partner ecosystem with more than 900 pre-built integrations for flexibility and choice across IBM and third-party products. It includes native, pre-integrated capabilities for Threat Intelligence, Log Management, EDR, SIEM and SOAR.
Recent winner of a Red Dot Design Award for interface and user experience, QRadar SOAR helps organizations automate and orchestrate incident response workflows and ensure their specific processes are followed in a consistent, optimized and measurable way.
Protect your endpoints against previously unknown zero-day threats using automation and hundreds of machine learning and behavioral models to detect anomalies and respond to attacks in near real time. By using a unique approach that monitors operating systems from the outside, organizations can now avoid manipulation or interference by adversaries.
QRadar Log Insights is a cloud-native log management and security observability product that provides simplified data ingestion and rapid search, investigations and visualizations. By using an elastic security data lake, analysts can now perform analytics on terabytes of data with greater speed and efficiency.
Threat Investigator works with Case Management to find cases that warrant an investigation and automatically starts investigating. The investigation fetches artifacts attached to the case and starts data mining. After Threat Investigator completes several rounds of data mining, it generates a timeline of the incident that consists of MITRE ATT&CK tactics and techniques plus a chain graph of the incident.
The SaaS on AWS delivery method allows you to get up and running quickly, without the need for ongoing updates or management. It enables you to focus on patching important vulnerabilities and reviewing anomalous conditions.
Federated search allows you to search data in the cloud or on premises in a single, unified way. You can break down data silos and unlock cross-functional insights with an intuitive search experience that requires no data movement, freeing up IT resources.
Data collector makes it possible to get telemetry data set up and ingest with just a few clicks. It supports many protocols, including passive and active. Passive protocols listen for events on specific ports while active protocols use APIs or other communication methods to connect to external telemetry that poll for events.
The center streamlines the adoption of new use cases by centralizing management of detection and response use cases, reducing complexity and improving efficiency. You can use rules management across cloud or on premises to view, create and adjust with the easy-to-use rule editor.
Integrating across EDR and XDR, Log Insights, SIEM and SOAR products helps you make faster and more accurate decisions. Insights and actions are automatically provided across investigation and response workflows, including the ability to automatically enrich artifacts with threat intelligence, create cases and recommended responses.
“We wanted a tool that was easy to use, didn't require substantial amounts of training for users to be able to pivot and search through data to both see event logs and do network traffic analysis,” says Andrew Frank, Manager of IT Security Services, Mohawk College.
“IBM did exactly what we were expecting. They were super flexible. They listened to our demands. And they came up with the right solutions,” says Thomas Strieder, VP Group IT Security and Operation Services, ANDRITZ.
“Our ability to look at and react to a potential threat has changed. Our culture has changed. And our readiness for digital transformation has changed with the global DDI and IBM team," says Robert Oh, Executive VP - Head of Corporate Digital Strategy, Doosan Group and COO, Doosan Digital Innovation.