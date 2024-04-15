Home Security QRadar SOAR IBM QRadar SOAR

Accelerate incident response (IR) with automation and process standardization

Improve SOC efficiency. Accelerate incident response. Close skill gaps.

The early decisions you make when responding to a potential security incident or cyberattack often make the difference between containment or crisis. Unfortunately, most organizations use manual, time-consuming security processes or custom code without full security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) functionality.

The IBM QRadar SOAR platform is built to optimize your security team’s decision-making processes, improve your security operations center (SOC) efficiency, and ensure your incident response processes are met with an intelligent automation and orchestration solution.

Winner of a Red Dot User Interface Design Award, QRadar SOAR helps your organization:

  • Cut response time with dynamic playbooks, customizable and automated workflows and recommended responses

  • Streamline incident response processes by time-stamping key actions and aiding in threat intelligence and response

  • Manage incident response to over 200 international privacy and data breach regulations with Breach Response

KuppingerCole SOAR Leadership Compass
The QRadar SOAR impact ~85%

Client achieved approximately 85% reduction in incident response time.1

 Read the DDI case study 5 minutes

The average remediation time for a client was 5 minutes.2

 More than 180 built-in privacy regulations.

More than 180 built-in privacy regulations.

 Read the solution brief
Benefits Respond to incidents faster

QRadar SOAR uses automation for correlation, enrichment, investigation and case prioritization, which helped a client see a reduction in incident time by approximately 85%.1

 Orchestrate and automate response

QRadar SOAR’s customized case management approach leverages a broad ecosystem of integrations and dynamic playbooks that work with an organization’s existing response workflows.

 Subscription & Support (S&S)

Included with the purchase of, S&S provides real-time access to new software versions, releases, and fixes plus 24x7x365 technical support to help maximize software performance.

 Learn more Use dynamic playbooks

The IBM QRadar SOAR Playbook Designer is an award-winning capability that simplifies the automation process, lowering the barrier to entry with an intuitive experience and in-app guidance. SOAR Playbooks are dynamic, meaning they can adapt as incident conditions change without needing to start from scratch.

 Get started easier

With QRadar SOAR tools, security analysts can easily build automated workflows and responses for high-fidelity alerts, which enables them to quickly identify real incidents and eliminate false positives.

Features

Playbooks and Automation Leverage the award-winning Playbook Designer to help orchestrate and automate your response processes. Your playbook evolves as the investigation proceeds, with threat enrichment happening at each stage of the process. See dynamic playbooks in action
Breach Response Prepare for and respond to privacy breaches by integrating privacy reporting tasks into your overall incident response playbooks. Work together with privacy, HR and legal teams to address requirements for over 200 regulations. Book a Breach Response demo
Awards
QRadar SOAR is a leader with top-rated capabilities. Read SOAR software reviews Read our reviews on G2
Client stories Respond to security incidents faster

Doosan Digital Innovation (DDI) uses the power of QRadar SOAR’s AI-based pattern matching to detect, decipher and act on incidents faster, empowering the organization to respond to security incidents faster.

 Manage the developing security incident lifecycle

Silverfern IT uses QRadar SOAR to manage the entire security incident lifecycle when a threat is detected and automate processes as the business aligns its response efforts with predefined use cases.

 Automate response processes

Askari Bank builds specific playbooks based on their business use cases to receive automated responses, empowering their analysts to focus their energy where it matters most.
Resources KuppingerCole Compass for SOAR

Read an overview of the SOAR market and find out why IBM QRadar SOAR was named a market leader.

 Cyber Resilient Organizations Study

Explore the results of Ponemon Institute’s survey of more than 3,600 IT and security professionals around the world.

 QRadar SIEM and QRadar SOAR integration

See how these two products come together to accelerate response times and reduce analyst workloads.
Related offerings IBM Threat Detection and Response Services

Your partner against security threats with 24x7 prevention and faster, AI-powered detection and response.

 IBM QRadar SIEM

QRadar SIEM correlates, tracks and identifies related activity throughout a kill chain to prioritize critical threats.
1Results based on DDI case study. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.
2Results based on Askari Bank case study. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.