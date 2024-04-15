The early decisions you make when responding to a potential security incident or cyberattack often make the difference between containment or crisis. Unfortunately, most organizations use manual, time-consuming security processes or custom code without full security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) functionality.

The IBM QRadar SOAR platform is built to optimize your security team’s decision-making processes, improve your security operations center (SOC) efficiency, and ensure your incident response processes are met with an intelligent automation and orchestration solution.

Winner of a Red Dot User Interface Design Award, QRadar SOAR helps your organization: