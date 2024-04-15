Accelerate incident response (IR) with automation and process standardization
The early decisions you make when responding to a potential security incident or cyberattack often make the difference between containment or crisis. Unfortunately, most organizations use manual, time-consuming security processes or custom code without full security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) functionality.
The IBM QRadar SOAR platform is built to optimize your security team’s decision-making processes, improve your security operations center (SOC) efficiency, and ensure your incident response processes are met with an intelligent automation and orchestration solution.
Winner of a Red Dot User Interface Design Award, QRadar SOAR helps your organization:
Cut response time with dynamic playbooks, customizable and automated workflows and recommended responses
Streamline incident response processes by time-stamping key actions and aiding in threat intelligence and response
Manage incident response to over 200 international privacy and data breach regulations with Breach Response
KuppingerCole SOAR Leadership Compass
Client achieved approximately 85% reduction in incident response time.1
The average remediation time for a client was 5 minutes.2
More than 180 built-in privacy regulations.
QRadar SOAR uses automation for correlation, enrichment, investigation and case prioritization, which helped a client see a reduction in incident time by approximately 85%.1
QRadar SOAR’s customized case management approach leverages a broad ecosystem of integrations and dynamic playbooks that work with an organization’s existing response workflows.
Included with the purchase of, S&S provides real-time access to new software versions, releases, and fixes plus 24x7x365 technical support to help maximize software performance.
The IBM QRadar SOAR Playbook Designer is an award-winning capability that simplifies the automation process, lowering the barrier to entry with an intuitive experience and in-app guidance. SOAR Playbooks are dynamic, meaning they can adapt as incident conditions change without needing to start from scratch.
With QRadar SOAR tools, security analysts can easily build automated workflows and responses for high-fidelity alerts, which enables them to quickly identify real incidents and eliminate false positives.
Doosan Digital Innovation (DDI) uses the power of QRadar SOAR’s AI-based pattern matching to detect, decipher and act on incidents faster, empowering the organization to respond to security incidents faster.
Silverfern IT uses QRadar SOAR to manage the entire security incident lifecycle when a threat is detected and automate processes as the business aligns its response efforts with predefined use cases.
Askari Bank builds specific playbooks based on their business use cases to receive automated responses, empowering their analysts to focus their energy where it matters most.
1Results based on DDI case study. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.
2Results based on Askari Bank case study. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.