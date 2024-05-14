Think globally, protect locally



Standardizing and centralizing security policy across 40 countries is not a simple task, as Oh recognizes. “At the start, I told my team that they were about to experience the adventure of a lifetime,” he recalls. “We seldom have transformational opportunities to impact global ways of working, but I knew with the right support, we could make this adventure much more predictable. And we found that support with IBM.”

As a first step, a remote IBM Security® X-Force® team evaluated and identified areas where visibility could be improved within DDI’s established processes. Then the client’s security personnel coordinated with an onsite IBM Security X-Force consulting team to perform a more in-depth maturity analysis of the group’s global network. And armed with this information, the joint team assembled recommendations that would help further harden security systems and promote global governance that aligns with industry-accepted best practices.

As part of this effort, the DDI and IBM team identified and mapped out appropriate roles and responsibilities of the Doosan staff working within the security infrastructure. Similarly, the joint team engaged in capacity planning for this new security posture while identifying additional use case and incident response runbook options that would help bolster protection efforts.

The joint DDI and IBM team also determined that the Doosan Group would be better served by consolidating its regional security operation centers (SOCs) to a unified, global SOC. With a more tightly integrated and standardized oversight strategy, the group could establish common performance metrics and more easily coordinate across sites and geographies.

Confident in this assessment, DDI moved forward with the recommended security improvements. The new global SOC, overseen by an IBM Security X-Force team, delivers around-the-clock monitoring and protection under a “follow the sun” model. Throughout each 24-hour period, security responsibility for Doosan’s global infrastructure rotates across three IBM sites, aligning managed detection and response (MDR) support with the region most active at any point during the day.

In addition, the global SOC solution provides DDI with ongoing access to IBM industry experts and security consulting support, as well as the latest global threat intelligence. By taking advantage of this regularly-updated knowledge pool, DDI and the Doosan Group can stay better protected against the most recent threat vectors, including those specifically targeted at the manufacturing sector.

To control the operations of the global SOC, DDI worked with IBM to update its core security infrastructure. The team boosted the company’s proactive security incident and event management (SIEM) efforts, deploying Cybereason EDR to oversee endpoint detection and response (EDR). The EDR software can quickly identify, react to and remediate potential threats. And IBM also integrated IBM Security QRadar® SOAR technology, delivered from IBM Cloud Pak® for Security, taking advantage of the open platform with the Cybereason EDR solution to deliver AI-based automation that further streamlines threat responses.

“We layered in the SOAR capability so that we could resolve false threat detections without occupying our employees’ precious time,” explains Oh. “It harmonizes with our global SOC, so we can now focus on what’s relevant. And if the system does indeed find a legitimate issue, we can act with agility and conviction.”

To drive continued growth, maturity and everchanging landscape, Doosan leverages IBM X-Force advice engagements to continually optimize security strategy, governance, metrics, and operating model. “Our security posture has changed,” adds Oh. “Our ability to look at and react to a potential threat has changed. Our culture has changed. And our readiness for digital transformation has changed with the global DDI and IBM team.”