According to the Cost of a Data Breach 2023, the average cost savings of an organization that has an incident response team and proactive IR testing versus organizations with no IR team or testing is USD 1.5 million.



IBM X-Force Incident Response includes a team of experienced threat hunters, responders and investigators who specialize in incident preparedness, detection, response and recovery.

Our goal is to reduce the business impact of a breach and improve resiliency to attacks through planning and testing.