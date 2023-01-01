According to the Cost of a Data Breach 2023, the average cost savings of an organization that has an incident response team and proactive IR testing versus organizations with no IR team or testing is USD 1.5 million.
IBM X-Force Incident Response includes a team of experienced threat hunters, responders and investigators who specialize in incident preparedness, detection, response and recovery.
Our goal is to reduce the business impact of a breach and improve resiliency to attacks through planning and testing.
Annual subscription-based IR retainer service can help you receive rapid response to cybersecurity incidents with our around-the-clock global hotline and boots on the ground support.
Prepare your organization with a menu of proactive services to enhance your incident response program, management and recovery.
Gain deep insight into how and why the incident started with threat intelligence and forensic analysis, enabling agile response to meet law enforcement or regulatory requirements.
Increase preparedness with our assess, build and test capabilities and our processes, plans and playbooks that minimize the impact of cybersecurity incidents. Receive emergency incident response support such as forensic analysis, incident command, deep/dark web analysis and skillfull support from IBM and our strategically aligned business partners.
Everything is connected—including your factories, offices and fleet. Ensure your incident response plans and playbooks account for OT and IoT. Assess, build, train, and test—IBM brings you a complete and comprehensive incident response program to prepare your cybersecurity and operations staff. Robust OT/IoT incident response is not just necessary—it's paramount.
What have your existing security tools failed to alert on? An active threat assessment, alternatively referred to as a compromise assessment, can uncover undetected threats in the environment while exposing unknown areas of the network through data-driven analysis. Gain visibility into your organization's attack surface through the identification of unauthorized activity, misconfigurations, vulnerabilities and potentially unwanted applications.
This X-Force incident reponse service enables your organization to evaluate its readiness to respond to—and recover from—ransomware attacks; identify control gaps; and provide actionable recommendations to improve incident response capabilities.
Organizations can train, validate and/or test their incident response or executive/cyber crisis management functions with exercises ranging from tabletops to hands-on-keyboard IR investigations, or highly-immersive crisis-level executive experiences based on real-world events.
Building on top of IBM’s own experience with operating X-Force Cyber Ranges, see how IBM can design and build a realistic and immersive training environment for your organization to effectively prepare for and respond to cyber threats and crises through simulated real-world scenarios and challenges.
Understand how threat actors are waging attacks and how to proactively protect your organization.
Discover the latest trends and research on ransomware.
Discover the latest threat intelligence and trends in cloud security.
The IBM X-Force Cyber Range solution creates immersive simulations to guide your team through realistic breach scenarios, helping ensure you can respond and recover from enterprise-level cyber security incidents and build a stronger security culture in your organization.
X-Force Red is a global team of hackers hired to break into organizations and uncover risky vulnerabilities that attackers may use for personal gain. The team's offensive security services can help identify, prioritize and remediate security flaws covering your entire digital and physical ecosystem.
We are a threat-centric team of hackers, responders, researchers, and intelligence analysts. We provide offensive and defensive products and services to help you prepare for, respond to, and recover from incidents so you can build true cyber resiliency into your security strategy.
