Hidden threats lurk on your networks. Catch them before it’s too late with network visibility and advanced analytics.
Illustration of various network analytics and threat detection screens in IBM Security QRadar NDR software
Why NDR is so important

Networks are the foundation of today’s connected world, making them a prime target of cyberattackers looking to cause disruption and a key source of data for threat detection and analysis.

IBM QRadar Network Detection and Response (NDR) helps your security teams by analyzing network activity in real time. It combines depth and breadth of visibility with high-quality data and analytics to fuel actionable insights and response.

X-Force Threat Intelligence Index 2024

In 2023, 70% of cyberattacks targeted critical infrastructure industries. Check out the new report for deeper insight into attackers’ tactics.

Benefits Eliminate blind spots

Get comprehensive, real-time visibility for improved network detection and response by combining event and flow data across on-prem and cloud environments.

 Detect threats faster

Use machine-learning based analytics to help determine a baseline of normal network activity to identify suspicious behavior quickly before attackers cause disruption.

 Use existing investments

Enable broad threat visibility, detection and response in a unified solution that helps eliminate pivot between tools while optimizing and scaling security investments.

How it's used

Gain visibility into unusual activity Given the high volume of data traveling across your network, it’s easy for threats to go unnoticed. Detect reconnaissance, pivoting and transfers between devices—which are indicative of malicious lateral movement—in real time.
Reduce dwell time with quick detection Attackers are patient, often exfiltrating data in small, infrequent batches. Uncover sensitive data moving across your network in real time by way of emails, chat messages, file uploads and downloads or social media.
Automatically update assets to stay ahead of attackers See new devices as they connect to your network. Continuously profile assets based on attributes and behavior to uncover threats, compromised devices and shadow IT.
Shift from reactive to proactive Query historical network activity to search for past activity, discover unusual behavior, and identify the assets involved to help prevent similar attacks in the future.
Features QRadar flows

Threats hide within the volume of normal traffic on your network. Get a broad network view across a wide range of network devices.  

 QRadar® Network Insights

Analyze and correlate network data in real time. Network Insights offers session reconstruction, full packet capture, extraction of key metadata and application analysis. 

 QRadar® Network Threat Analytics

Detect slight changes in user or system behavior that might have gone unnoticed by baselining for normal network activity, scouting for anomalies and identifying suspicious behavior.

 Qradar® DNS Analyzer app

Get insights into your local DNS traffic by identifying malicious activity and enabling your security team to detect domain generated algorithm (DGA), tunneling, or squatting domains that are being accessed from within your network.

 QRadar® Incident Forensics

Retrace the step-by-step actions of cyber criminals by rebuilding data and retracing actions. Incident Forensics captures, reconstructs and replays the entire event chain.  

 QRadar® Network Packet Capture

Use an optional appliance to store and manage data used by QRadar Incident Forensics when no other network packet capture (Network PCAP) device is deployed.  

 
Resources How NDR works

NDR uses machine learning, AI and behavioral analytics to detect and respond to suspicious or malicious activity on an enterprise network.

 QRadar® SIEM and QRadar® SOAR integration

See how these two products come together to accelerate response times and reduce analyst workload.
Explore the full QRadar Suite

Detect and eliminate threats faster with a modernized product suite designed to unify the security analyst experience.

IBM QRadar EDR

QRadar EDR, formerly ReaQta, provides security analysts with deep visibility across the endpoint ecosystem. You can integrate QRadar EDR with QRadar SIEM with no impact to your EPS count.

IBM QRadar Log Insights

QRadar Log Insights helps ease the security analyst’s workload with a cloud-native log management and security observability solution that can handle an enterprise workload.

IBM QRadar SOAR

QRadar SOAR lorchestrates and automates responses to the high-fidelity alerts that SIEM identifies and provides actionable insight on remediating threats.

IBM QRadar SIEM

QRadar SIEM lets you run your business in the cloud and on premises with visibility and security analytics built to rapidly investigate and prioritize critical threats.
Take the next step

Interested in learning more about how IBM QRadar Network Detection and Response can bring enhanced analytics and cybersecurity to your team?

