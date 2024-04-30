Product features

Cyber Assistant An AI-powered alert management system helps to ease analyst workloads by autonomously handling alerts, reducing the number of false positives by 90% on average. It learns from analyst decisions, then retains the intellectual capital and learned behaviors to provide recommendations and speed response.

Custom detection strategies Detection Strategy (DeStra) scripting allows users to build custom detection strategies—beyond preconfigured models—to address compliance or company-specific requirements without the need to reboot the endpoint.

Ransomware prevention Ransomware attacks are on the rise and will only continue to grow in frequency and complexity. Antivirus methods are no longer enough. QRadar EDR can help organizations detect and stop ransomware, in near real-time.