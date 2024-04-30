Home Security QRadar EDR IBM QRadar EDR

Secure endpoints from cyberattacks, detect anomalous behavior and remediate in near real time

Overview

Endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions are more important than ever, as endpoints remain the most exposed and exploited part of any network. The rise of malicious and automated cyber activity targeting endpoints leaves organizations struggling against attackers who easily exploit zero-day vulnerabilities with a barrage of ransomware attacks. 

IBM QRadar EDR provides a more holistic EDR approach that:

  • Remediates known and unknown endpoint threats in near real time with intelligent automation
  • Enables informed decision-making with attack visualization storyboards
  • Automates alert management to reduce analyst fatigue and focus on threats that matter
  • Empowers staff and helps safeguard business continuity with advanced continuous learning AI capabilities and a user-friendly interface
Check out the X-Force Threat Intelligence Index 2024 for deeper insight into attackers’ tactics and recommendations to protect against threats

Enrich QRadar® SIEM logs with high-fidelity endpoint alerts

Benefits Get a clear line of sight

Regain full control over all endpoint and threat activity with heightened visibility across your environment. Designed to be undetectable by adversaries, NanoOS technology provides deep visibility into the processes and applications running on endpoints.

 Automate your response

Our continuously-learning AI detects and responds autonomously in near real time to previously unseen threats and helps even the most inexperienced analyst with guided remediation and automated alert handling.

 Move from reactive to proactive

Get ahead of attackers with easy-to-create detection and response use cases that return results in seconds, leaving dormant threats with no room to hide. Easy-to-build use cases are deployed across the organization without interrupting endpoint uptime.
Interactive tour
Product features
Cyber Assistant An AI-powered alert management system helps to ease analyst workloads by autonomously handling alerts, reducing the number of false positives by 90% on average. It learns from analyst decisions, then retains the intellectual capital and learned behaviors to provide recommendations and speed response.
Custom detection strategies  Detection Strategy (DeStra) scripting allows users to build custom detection strategies—beyond preconfigured models—to address compliance or company-specific requirements without the need to reboot the endpoint.
Ransomware prevention Ransomware attacks are on the rise and will only continue to grow in frequency and complexity. Antivirus methods are no longer enough. QRadar EDR can help organizations detect and stop ransomware, in near real-time.
Behavioral tree A behavioral tree provides full alert and attack visibility. A user-friendly visual storyline helps analysts speed up their investigation and response. From here, analysts can also access containment controls and three stages of incidence response: triaging, response and protection policies.
Product reviews
IBM QRadar EDR On-Premises
Managing a fleet of endpoints can be a challenge. In particular, organizations driven by security requirements, regulatory laws or data sovereignty concerns may not be able to use security solutions delivered as SaaS. QRadar EDR, now available on-premises, provides the freedom to select a deployment option that works for your environment, and helps meet compliance goals. This is particularly useful for clients in air-gapped environments. Learn more
QRadar® MDR Have IBM experts manage your Endpoint Detection & Response. 24x7 managed endpoint detection and response—powered by AI, delivered by IBM Managed Security Services. Explore QRadar MDR Full alert management

All detections (low, medium, high severity) are investigated, analyzed and managed, without extra effort from the local security team.

 Rapid threat containment

Analysts will respond against active threats by way of termination and removal of malicious files or processes, creation of blocking policies or by isolating the endpoints.

 Proactive threat hunting

Proactive threat hunting is powered by X-Force threat intelligence and done continuously by the QRadar EDR console, which searches for potential indicators of attack and compromise.
Related services IBM Security® intelligence operations and consulting services

Assess your threat strategies, unite network security operations and response, improve your security posture and migrate to the cloud confidently.

 X-Force® incident response team

Help security analysts improve their threat hunting skills and minimize the impact of a breach by preparing teams, processes and controls.

 X-Force Red Offensive Security Services

A global team of hackers hired to break into organizations and uncover risky vulnerabilities.
