Determine which IBM QRadar EDR pricing plan and capabilities are right for your business. Then contact an IBM representative or your preferred IBM Business Partner to learn about available price discounts.

Deployment options On-Premises MDR

Pre-execution prevention

Stops full execution of files if malicious code is detected in source code

NanoOS and dual AI engines

Allows certain detection and autonomous operation for offline endpoints

Attack visibility

Correlates alert info such as root cause, risk assessment and MITRE ATT&CK framework

Anti-ransomware

Analyzes file behaviors to help detect imminent attacks and stop malicious processes

Signature scanning

Stops full execution of files if malicious code is detected in source code

Threat insights

Uses metadata-based analysis plus detection and prevalence analysis to find new binaries

Threat hunting

Automated data mining and real-time search for IOC, binaries and behaviors

Forensics

Offers remote gathering of forensic info for analysis and reconstruction of attacker activities

Enterprise only

Custom playbook

Enables creation of custom detection, response and remediation playbooks through automation

Enterprise only

API access

Provides direct access to QRadar EDR engines for workflow automation and external platform integration

Enterprise only

Air-Gapped

Enterprise only

24x7x365 monitoring, investigation and security incident reporting

Intrusion containment with response recommendations

Analyst handling of all alerts (Low/Med/High Severity)

Proactive threat hunting

Playbooks tuning

*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
IBM QRadar MDR

The QRadar MDR service is for midsized organizations looking to benefit from a SaaS based and AI powered, managed endpoint detection and response (MDR) solution. Key capabilities include:

  • 24x7x365 monitoring
  • Machine learning alert dispositioning to automatically close false positives
  • Analyst handling of critical alerts
  • Notifications for critical alerts with an AI recommendation or response through the QRadar EDR console
  • Proactive tuning
  • Environment tuning
