With the cost of a data breach reaching an all-time high of USD 4.45 million, organizations need to understand where their vulnerabilities lie. It only takes one opportunity for a hacker to breach your environment and to outwit those attackers—you need to think like them.

IBM X-Force Red uses the same tactics, tools, techniques and mindsets as attackers to uncover and help organizations fix those vulnerabilities. We can help you stay ahead of attackers and protect your most valuable data.

X-Force Red is IBM’s team of 200+ hackers worldwide, hired to break into organizations and uncover risky vulnerabilities that attackers may use for personal gain. The team's offensive security services, which include penetration testing, vulnerability management and adversary simulation, can help identify, prioritize and remediate security flaws covering your entire digital and physical ecosystem.