Many organizations are unable to defend against today's cyberthreats because they lack the skills of experienced security professionals to handle sophisticated and advanced threats. Common challenges include:
IBM QRadar MDR features AI-powered automation and machine learning, coupled with human-led analysis, to speed threat response and provide 24x7 threat detection. It delivers operational transparency and collaboration, ensuring threats are contained and remediated as soon as they’re detected. All of these advantages minimize business risk while reducing damages and service interruptions.
QRadar MDR is managed and delivered by IBM Managed Security Services (MSS), a global network of trusted security experts.
All detections (low, medium, high severity) are investigated, analyzed and managed, without extra effort from the local security team.
Analysts will respond against active threats by way of termination and removal of malicious files or processes, creation of blocking policies or by isolating the endpoints.
Incidents that require attention will be reported and enriched with relevant threat information and recommendations to tighten security posture.
Proactive threat hunting is powered by X-Force® threat intelligence and done continuously by way of the QRadar EDR console, which searches for potential indicators of attack and compromise.
Your security capabilities can be augmented without incurring the additional costs associated with hiring and retaining cybersecurity professionals.
Extensive time and resources from security management can be reallocated toward other daily operations and important projects.
Enable faster threat defense with 24x7, AI-powered managed prevention, detection and response.
Use this modular suite of threat detection and response tools to eliminate advanced threats faster.