Many organizations are unable to defend against today's cyberthreats because they lack the skills of experienced security professionals to handle sophisticated and advanced threats. Common challenges include:



Adequately reducing mean time to resolution (MTTR)

Alert overload

Time-consuming investigations

Analyst fatigue

IBM QRadar MDR features AI-powered automation and machine learning, coupled with human-led analysis, to speed threat response and provide 24x7 threat detection. It delivers operational transparency and collaboration, ensuring threats are contained and remediated as soon as they’re detected. All of these advantages minimize business risk while reducing damages and service interruptions.

QRadar MDR is managed and delivered by IBM Managed Security Services (MSS), a global network of trusted security experts.