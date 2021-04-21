You need to create or improve your security operations center (SOC) for better capabilities that match the best practices in cybersecurity. To accomplish this, you must identify the security events that pose the most risk to your organization, streamline threat analysis to respond faster to threats, and lower overall risk to your sensitive data.
Consultants measure your security capabilities in intelligence-driven operations to help your organization develop mature practices.
Use security intelligence and analytics to design a robust SOC that helps streamline threat analysis and speed the adoption of new use cases and rules.
Execute plans with in-depth analysis, strategic recommendations and industry-leading security standards to optimize your SOC and gain reliable protection.
Get insights to help you anticipate and stay ahead of cybersecurity threats.
Integrate security services to help you manage the full threat lifecycle: protect critical assets, detect advanced threats, and quickly respond and recover from disruptions.
Simplify your intelligence management with experts who can design, build, deliver and operate an automated cyber threat platform.
Evaluate how well your security team can detect and respond to a real-world attack, using the same tactics, techniques and procedures as advanced attackers.
Experienced cyber range instructors facilitate hands-on experiences and demonstrate the most effective industry practices.
Connect to your existing data sources to generate deeper insights and act faster with automation. Whether your data resides on IBM® or third-party tools, on premises or multiple cloud environments, the open security platform helps you find and respond to threats and risks — all while leaving your data where it is.
To better protect England’s healthcare system from cyberattacks, NHS Digital engaged IBM as its strategic Cyber Security Operations Centre (CSOC) partner. The move helps boost preparedness and resilience for the sake of patient care, providing enhanced security services to predictably block potential threats.
Read articles and explore topics around security services, including recent research and best practices.
Dive into security information and event management and learn how this combined solution offers advantages to your organization.
Follow the story of how CISOs use holistic X-Force Threat Management Services to manage security challenges.
Centralized visibility to detect, investigate and respond to your most critical organization-wide cybersecurity threats.
Orchestrate your incident response to unify the organization in the event of a cyberattack
Accelerate incident response with automation, process standardization and integration with your existing security tools.