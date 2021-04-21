Home Services Security Operations Center Security intelligence operations and consulting service (SIOC)
Develop mature security operational threat intelligence across all environments
engineer working in a server room with glass walls
Overview

You need to create or improve your security operations center (SOC) for better capabilities that match the best practices in cybersecurity. To accomplish this, you must identify the security events that pose the most risk to your organization, streamline threat analysis to respond faster to threats, and lower overall risk to your sensitive data.
Benefits
Group 11
Develop security intelligence operational maturity

Consultants measure your security capabilities in intelligence-driven operations to help your organization develop mature practices.
Group 25
Design a robust SOC

Use security intelligence and analytics to design a robust SOC that helps streamline threat analysis and speed the adoption of new use cases and rules.
Group 19
Optimize security intelligence operations

Execute plans with in-depth analysis, strategic recommendations and industry-leading security standards to optimize your SOC and gain reliable protection.
2023 X-Force Threat Intelligence Index

Get insights to help you anticipate and stay ahead of cybersecurity threats.

 Read the findings
Security intelligence and operations services Threat management services

Integrate security services to help you manage the full threat lifecycle: protect critical assets, detect advanced threats, and quickly respond and recover from disruptions.

 Explore IBM Security X-Force Threat Management Services Threat intelligence services

Simplify your intelligence management with experts who can design, build, deliver and operate an automated cyber threat platform.

 Explore IBM Security X-Force Threat Intelligence Services Adversary simulation services

Evaluate how well your security team can detect and respond to a real-world attack, using the same tactics, techniques and procedures as advanced attackers.

 Explore X-Force Red Adversary Simulation Security operations centers

Experienced cyber range instructors facilitate hands-on experiences and demonstrate the most effective industry practices.

 Explore IBM Command Centers
Integrated security for hybrid multicloud

Connect to your existing data sources to generate deeper insights and act faster with automation. Whether your data resides on IBM® or third-party tools, on premises or multiple cloud environments, the open security platform helps you find and respond to threats and risks — all while leaving your data where it is.

 Explore IBM Cloud Pak for Security
nurse working on laptop
NHS Digital: keep patient information and services safe and secure

To better protect England’s healthcare system from cyberattacks, NHS Digital engaged IBM as its strategic Cyber Security Operations Centre (CSOC) partner. The move helps boost preparedness and resilience for the sake of patient care, providing enhanced security services to predictably block potential threats.

Resources

Latest on security intelligence services

Read articles and explore topics around security services, including recent research and best practices.

 Why is SIEM important?

Dive into security information and event management and learn how this combined solution offers advantages to your organization.

 A podcast story

Follow the story of how CISOs use holistic X-Force Threat Management Services to manage security challenges.
Related solutions Security information and event management (SIEM)

Centralized visibility to detect, investigate and respond to your most critical organization-wide cybersecurity threats.

 Explore SIEM solutions Incident response solutions

Orchestrate your incident response to unify the organization in the event of a cyberattack

 Explore incident response solutions Security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR)

Accelerate incident response with automation, process standardization and integration with your existing security tools.

 Explore SOAR solutions
Contact us