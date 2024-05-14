The National Health Service (NHS) is the UK’s system of public healthcare providers. Like many other healthcare systems, it is not a technology organization but has patient-facing tools and services that are enabled by technology. Like others, it is in the midst of a digital revolution and looking to serve patients better by integrating data, processes and technologies. And like others, it debates where best to spend its money: on IT and security or patient services.

But unlike others, the NHS has NHS Digital. NHS Digital is the healthcare system’s digital, data and technology delivery partner specializing in designing, developing and operating complex, national-scale IT and data systems. Everything it does, from building innovative tools and services for citizens to facilitating access to data for clinicians, is aimed at enhancing the lives of patients and improving health and care outcomes.



The breadth of NHS Digital’s role and responsibility is massive: it supports over 200 NHS trusts in England, plus a host of national organizations, general practitioners, pharmacies and patient groups. It runs more than 80 core national systems, including the NHS Spine, an information exchange platform that handled one billion messages in October 2018.



It also designs public-facing tools and nationwide services that facilitate and speed care. Its NHS 111 service for online emergency care has helped more than one million people. Its electronic referrals service handles over 70,000 referrals daily, and its electronic prescriptions service processed more than 690 million prescription items in 2018.



The job of protecting these tools and services from security threats falls to NHS Digital’s DSC. The mission of the DSC is to support the delivery of digital patient outcomes by protecting the health and care system from preventable cyberattacks and proactively detecting threats. It also helps health and care organizations, such as NHS trusts and hospitals groups, respond to security incidents through a wide range of services, including designing cybersecurity support models, providing data security training, issuing cybersecurity threat notifications, and more.



Recognizing that the volume, variety and severity of security threats to healthcare are on the rise, the DSC sought to boost its cybersecurity preparedness and resilience. This need was highlighted in May 2017 when the global ransomware cyberattack, WannaCry, disrupted or infected 80 hospital trusts and 603 affiliate NHS organizations. Although the NHS was not the specific target, the incident ultimately cost the service an estimated GBP 92 million and 19,000 cancelled appointments. Worse, it jeopardized patient care.



For NHS Digital, cyberthreats aren’t IT risks; they’re risks to patient-facing services that can affect clinical safety and the ability to deliver timely care to citizens. To help ensure the safety and health of patients, it wanted to broaden its support and increase the number and type of services it offered to the NHS. It sought to use technologies that integrate and automate processes. And it looked to harden and evolve its operational capability, technical solutions and security operations model to support a greater number of health and care services.

But it couldn’t do it alone.