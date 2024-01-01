IBM Active Governance Services (AGS) integrates key cybersecurity and organizational data points into a centralized solution across cloud, on-premises and hybrid environments. IBM’s GRC services provide organizations with key capabilities across people, process and technology, covering:
Collaboratively perform automated cyber risk, industry, and maturity assessments to support the development of cyber strategy and resilience programs in support of enterprise business objectives.
Deploy cyber risk reduction strategies that are monitored and managed through automation with analytical reporting, including policy, compliance, and audit support.
Operationalize cyber risk, resiliency, and compliance across the enterprise that are tailored to provide visibility to executive management, regulators, stakeholders, and auditors.
Provide a multi-layer approach for cyber awareness, transformation, and simulation education to promote an elevated cyber-aware culture within the organization.
Establish governance structures that optimize cybersecurity maturity with an integrated governance, risk and compliance (GRC) approach.
Learn about the most common initial attacks.
Extract and update reports that are related to control performance from a wide range of IT, security systems, and on-premises clouds. Send data to other systems to trigger proactive tasks and relevant business processes.
Maintain control content and map controls to various security frameworks and compliance requirement standards, for: control logging, control mapping, and control gap identification.
Calculate collected metrics/data and present them in summary and graphical form to provide reporting capabilities and dashboards with rich information and timeliness.
Understand current state process and technologies of internal and external threats to advise clients on a strategy using IBM’s Garage workshop. This collaborative, hands-on approach will help maintain security posture and establish a cyber resiliency program for business impact analysis (BIA), risk assessment, disaster recovery, business continuity, and governance.
Categorize, classify, and identify the business impact, provide task management with GRC solutions. Provide cross-functional visibility to identify, prioritize and respond; use qualitative and quantitative enterprise risk management methodologies and risk registry failures.
Proactively track the regulatory compliance horizon for agile planning of critical regulatory changes with automated scanning and intelligent workflows in real-time and automate ingestion of compliance telemetry and vulnerability scans into a single source of truth.
Proactively assess controls and mitigation plans to improve audit and meet regulatory requirements. Clearly differentiate issues from observations to develop and communicate priorities at every level. Automate evidence collection with issue management.
Integrate with business intelligence software to provide enhanced data visualization, reporting, and analytics, i.e., PowerBI & Tableau, with extensible document generation and online dashboards available for enterprise view.
Educate all levels of the organization on cybersecurity including awareness training, experiential learning/upskilling, and executive level crisis simulation training as part of your risk management program.
Evelyn has over 30 years of experience in IT security and is an IBM Distinguished Engineer. She has served as a global leader for identity and access management, security, regulatory, risk management, physical security, system currency and infrastructure protection. She led the design of a global framework to standardize delivery, automate controls and reduce security risks for IBM and its clients.
Ruby is a seasoned professional in cybersecurity, specializing in cyber strategy and risk management. With a wealth of experience in security and privacy consulting. She has consistently demonstrated strong leadership skills. Ruby has played a pivotal role in the successful implementation of security programs for major Australian corporations.
