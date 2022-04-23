Governments continue to build on their momentum to deliver exceptional citizen services. Responsible AI and generative AI solutions can help governments improve the citizen experience, optimize operations, increase efficiency and build trust.

IBM remains committed to the service of governments and citizens around the globe—across segments including tax and revenue management, social services, health and human services, critical infrastructure, education and national security. We work with stewards in central as well as state and local governments, building on decades of innovation and co-creation. Our deep expertise helps the world conduct the business of government.