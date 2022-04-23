Governments continue to build on their momentum to deliver exceptional citizen services. Responsible AI and generative AI solutions can help governments improve the citizen experience, optimize operations, increase efficiency and build trust.
IBM remains committed to the service of governments and citizens around the globe—across segments including tax and revenue management, social services, health and human services, critical infrastructure, education and national security. We work with stewards in central as well as state and local governments, building on decades of innovation and co-creation. Our deep expertise helps the world conduct the business of government.
See how your institution can improve both customer service for citizens and ROI with IBM watsonx Assistant
Explore IBM Defense and Intelligence solutions
Explore IBM US Federal Government solutions
Managing the protection of government employees’ devices, apps and data.
Optimizing operations with IBM government asset management solutions.
Improving the citizen experience with AI-powered chatbots for 24/7 support.
Modernizing infrastructure with safe and secure citizen data management options.
Digital transformation for government with IBM and Red Hat.
Direct, manage and monitor AI models from any vendor.
Sonoma County improves access to social services and housing.
UK's Department for Work and Pensions modernizes in two stages.
Using AI to improve application performance across citizen services.
Los Angeles Cyber Lab pioneers cyberthreat sharing group.
Helping prolong the lifespan of aging bridges, tunnels, highways and railways.
A demonstration of the US agency's commitment to deliver more seamless citizen services.
Adopting and deploying AI to improve tax administration.
State CIOs play an important and expanding role in resilience.
A logical solution for governments, open hybrid multicloud offers flexibility while addressing security and cost concerns.
Six recommendations for using AI in ways that help build public trust.
Re-imagining state and local government services in five critical areas.
Rapidly innovate and co-create with IBM experts to solve your most complex business challenges.