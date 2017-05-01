Partnering with other cybersecurity and threat detection organizations improves the coverage of IBM QRadar SIEM and expands QRadar SIEM’s usefulness for customers who use varied and diverse tools. If your team already uses a threat detection or cybersecurity tool, IBM QRadar SIEM may be able to integrate with it to seamlessly and dramatically expand your coverage.
Amazon Web Services (link resides outside ibm.com) provides a breadth of solutions to secure your native environment, including Identity and Access, Detection, Network and Application protection, Data protection, and Compliance.
Check Point Software Technologies (link resides outside ibm.com) is a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Its solutions protect customers from cyberattacks with an industry-leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other types of attacks.
Google Cloud (link resides outside ibm.com) accelerates every organization's ability to digitally transform its business. IBM delivers enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology—all on the cleanest cloud in the industry.
Palo Alto Networks (link resides outside ibm.com), a global cybersecurity leader, is shaping the cloud-centric future and transforming the way people and organizations operate. Prisma Cloud Compute Edition is downloadable software you can operate to maintain custody of your containerized data. With a plug-in file supporting the Device Support Module (DSM), QRadar receives logs from Prisma Cloud Compute for alerts on events.
Trend Micro (link resides outside ibm.com) allows you to protect your organization from threats, detect potential security issues and respond to incidents faster with connected intelligence across user, server, cloud and network environments. By using a cross-generational blend of threat defense techniques optimized for IT infrastructure, offerings enable cybersecurity resilience in your digital transformation journey.
Wiz (link resides outside ibm.com) is an agentless cloud infrastructure security tool that provides the most in-depth contextual risk assessment and security alert prioritization. The Wiz app for QRadar SIEM provides organizations with the ability to set Wiz as a QRadar SIEM log source and to pull issues detected by Wiz into the QRadar SIEM platform, to further investigations and to be integrated with its security workflows.
With its award-winning technologies in cybersecurity, Bitdefender (link resides outside ibm.com) protects millions of consumers and businesses across the globe. Bitdefender App for QRadar SIEM, integrating the capabilities of the GravityZone platform, provides administrators with a powerful tool to perform complex searches, cross-correlations across multiple event types and sources, and threat hunting activities.
Cylance technology powers BlackBerry cybersecurity (link resides outside ibm.com), providing customers endpoint security that proactively detects malware and prevents cyberattacks from happening.
VMware (link resides outside ibm.com) Carbon Black is a leading provider of next-generation endpoint security. It uses its big data and analytics cloud platform to consolidate prevention, detection, response, threat hunting and managed services into a single platform, with a single agent and single console.
The CrowdStrike Falcon® platform (link resides outside ibm.com) uses real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.
Cybereason (link resides outside ibm.com) is an endpoint protection platform that offers multi-layered endpoint prevention, detection and response and active monitoring. The Cybereason app enables users to use the power of the Cybereason Protection Platform within QRadar, providing them with advanced detection and enriched context around malicious operations in a single pane of glass.
SentinelOne (link resides outside ibm.com) delivers AI-powered prevention, detection, response and threat hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads and IoT devices in a single platform. It offers bidirectional SIEM integration for threat reporting and actioning. The SentinelOne Device Support Module (DSM) captures the syslog output from SentinelOne as a log source for QRadar.
Symantec (link resides outside ibm.com) protects the cloud generation through its Integrated Cyber Defense Platform, the industry’s most complete portfolio for securing cloud and on-premises environments, which helps enterprises take advantage of cloud computing without compromising the security of the people, data, applications and infrastructure that drive their business.
Tanium (link resides outside ibm.com) is a unified endpoint management and security platform proven in the world's most technically demanding organizations. The Tanium App for QRadar enables pushing data from Tanium into QRadar by the Tanium Connect module and includes a right click capability to look up IP addresses in Tanium directly from the QRadar activity log.
Trellix’s (link resides outside ibm.com) open and native extended detection and response (XDR) platform helps organizations confronted by today’s most advanced threats. Trellix, along with an extensive partner ecosystem, accelerates technology innovation through machine learning and automation to empower over 40,000 business and government customers with living security.
Virsec (link resides outside ibm.com) protects the world's most important applications and systems from the inside, stopping cyberattacks on any application workload. Virsec augments QRadar SIEM detection and response to bring a new level of precision and speed at runtime under a single pane of glass.
Delinea (link resides outside ibm.com) is a leading provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions that make security seamless for the modern, hybrid enterprise. Its solutions empower organizations to secure critical data, devices, code and cloud infrastructure to help reduce risk, ensure compliance and simplify security.
Wallix (link resides outside ibm.com) is a European specialist in privileged account governance. Bastion helps users protect their critical IT assets. Bastion provides data feeds to QRadar SIEM to give administrators real-time visibility when detecting and prioritizing alerts. QRadar SIEM consolidates log events and network flow data from devices, endpoints and applications.
The Armis (link resides outside ibm.com) platform finds and protects every device. It’s the only platform purpose-built to address both your managed devices and the new, hidden threat landscape of unmanaged endpoints, IoT, OT/ICS, medical devices, and more, which traditional IT and security tools often miss.
Cylera (link resides outside ibm.com) is a healthcare and life sciences IoT cybersecurity and intelligence company. Cylera's platform generates contextually-rich alerts related to IoT device identities, vulnerability and patch statuses, risk posture, and malicious activity. The Cylera DSM enables QRadar to ingest, parse and understand messages sent by Cylera.
Nozomi Networks (link resides outside ibm.com) delivers solutions for real-time visibility to manage cyber risk and improve resilience for industrial operations. Together IBM Security and Nozomi Networks address the exploding demand for seamless IT/OT cybersecurity services and solutions by providing global industrial organizations with a fully integrated solution for deep OT network visibility and continuous threat detection.
Algosec (link resides outside ibm.com) is a provider of business-driven security management solutions that enable organizations to align business and security strategies while managing their network security, helping them to become more agile, secure and compliant.
Cisco (link resides outside ibm.com) security products deliver effective network security, incident response and heightened IT productivity through automation. Cisco and IBM Security deliver effective security in the form of integrated solutions, managed services and shared threat intelligence.
The Darktrace (link resides outside ibm.com) Enterprise Immune System learns normal "patterns of life" to discover and contain unpredictable cyberthreats. By integrating with QRadar, Darktrace can seamlessly share its AI detections for downstream correlation and analysis.
The combination of QRadar and the EndaceProbe™ Analytics Platform (link resides outside ibm.com) enables security analysts to pivot from alerts in QRadar to relevant packet data, which enables quicker filtering and drastically reduces investigation time. The EndaceProbe can host third-party network analytics applications while simultaneously recording a 100% accurate network history at unprecedented scaled search and storage.
ExtraHop (link resides outside ibm.com) is a leader in cloud-native network detection and response. The combined power of network detection and response and historical data from logs is key for any security team. Power up QRadar with streaming threat detections from ExtraHop Reveal(x).
The Flowmon (link resides outside ibm.com) solution creates a secure and transparent digital environment where people rule the network regardless of its complexity and nature. Flowmon is a network traffic analysis solution that integrates with QRadar to enhance early threat detection. It helps to prioritize the events by understanding their scope and impact and shortens resolution time to prevent serious damage.
Forescout Technologies (link resides outside ibm.com) is the leader in device visibility and control. Forescout and IBM Security integrated solutions help continuously enforce endpoint compliance; provide in-depth contextual insight; and accelerate incident detection, prioritization and response.
Fortinet (link resides outside ibm.com) is a leading global provider of network security appliances for carriers, data centers, enterprises and distributed offices. IBM and Fortinet provide joint threat intelligence sharing, SIEM integration into QRadar, endpoint management and ongoing development of integrated defense-in-depth strategies, that can seamlessly span across an organization’s entire attack surface.
Gigamon (link resides outside ibm.com) helps organizations reduce complexity and increase efficiency of their security stack. By integrating with the Gigamon GigaSECURE® Security Delivery Platform, IBM QRadar SIEM can detect threats other solutions often miss in the noise of millions of events, as well as help ensure policy and regulatory compliance and minimize risks to mission-critical services, data and assets.
Illumio Adaptive Security Platform (ASP) (link resides outside ibm.com) provides real-time traffic visibility and micro-segmentation enforcement to prevent the spread of breaches inside data center and cloud environments. Illumio ASP seamlessly integrates security events into IBM QRadar SIEM to streamline operations, automate responses to the most critical threats, and improve security.
New Net Technologies (link resides outside ibm.com) is a leading provider of enterprise IT security and compliance solutions. The integrated IBM Security and NNT solution delivers unprecedented security correlation for file integrity monitoring, change control and configuration management within QRadar's reporting and forensics platform.
Security Scorecard (link resides outside ibm.com) is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings, with more than 12 million companies continuously rated. Security Scorecard's patented rating technology is used by over 30,000 organizations for enterprise risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting, due diligence, cyber insurance underwriting and regulatory oversight.
Varonis (link resides outside ibm.com) is a pioneer in data security and analytics, specializing in software for data security, governance, compliance, classification and threat analytics. The Varonis app for QRadar allows Varonis and IBM customers to enhance their data security, streamline threat detection and simplify investigations.
Everbridge (link resides outside ibm.com) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate an organization's operational response to critical IT events, in order to keep businesses running.
Holm Security (link resides outside ibm.com) stands at the forefront of the cybersecurity landscape, specializing in Next-Gen Vulnerability Management (VMP). Holm Security's commitment to safeguarding against cybercriminals makes them a torchbearer for the future of vulnerability management.
Proofpoint, Inc. (link resides outside ibm.com) is a leading cybersecurity company that protects organizations' greatest assets and biggest risks: their people.
Picus Security (link resides outside ibm.com) enables SOC teams to verify their detection configuration by simulating real-world attacks in their environment. It helps identify log generation and collection issues, unveil undetected gaps and optimize detection rules. By mobilizing thousands of real attack scenarios, Picus challenges QRadar rules, maps log and detection coverage to MITRE ATT&CK and offers ready-to-apply rules for addressing gaps.
Data tells a story; Polarity (link resides outside ibm.com) helps you see it with augmented reality overlaying contextual info as you work for superhuman data awareness and recall. Polarity searches ios, hashes, domains and emails to recall associated information from IBM QRadar.
QLean (previously known as Health Check Framework or HCF, now with easy installation) is one of the most advanced tools for QRadar health check automation and tuning. It offers an easy and fast way to see the overall health of a QRadar deployment, fine-tune and optimize its performance and save time on maintenance.
Qualys, Inc. (link resides outside ibm.com) is a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based security, compliance and IT solutions with more than 10,000 subscription customers worldwide, including a majority of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and automate their security and compliance solutions onto a single platform for greater agility, better business outcomes and substantial cost savings.
Splunk Inc. (link resides outside ibm.com) helps organizations around the world turn data into doing. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, analyze and act on data at any scale.
Tenable (link resides outside ibm.com) is the exposure management company. Approximately 43,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. Tenable integrations with QRadar and QVM combine cyber exposure insights from Tenable with QRadar log and flow consolidation capabilities to enable users to better correlate events, take action on flaws and meet compliance standards.
ThreatConnect Inc. (link resides outside ibm.com) provides a product suite designed to meet the threat intelligence aggregation, analysis, automation and orchestration needs of any size security team. This integration with Resilient is a series of playbooks app that allow users to automatically create incidents and retrieve artifacts in Resilient directly within ThreatConnect.
Anomali (link resides outside ibm.com) automates detection and prioritization of the most serious threats to your organization and promotes a more proactive security posture with insights from cyberthreat intelligence.
Digital Shadows (link resides outside ibm.com) minimizes digital risk by identifying unwanted exposure and protecting against external threats. Streamline incident processing and correlate intelligence across multiple sources to protect against digital risks.
DomainTools (link resides outside ibm.com) helps security analysts turn threat data into threat intelligence. It takes indicators from your network and connects them with nearly every active domain on the internet. DomainTools integrates with IBM QRadar to help security analysts turn threat data into threat intelligence, giving organizations the ability to assess and detect future threats.
EclecticIQ (link resides outside ibm.com) enables intelligence-powered cybersecurity for government organizations and commercial enterprises. It develops analyst-centric products that align clients' cybersecurity focus with their threat reality. And they tightly integrate their solutions with their customers' IT security controls and systems.
Flashpoint (link resides outside ibm.com) is the globally trusted leader in risk intelligence for the fastest, most comprehensive coverage of threatening activity on the internet. This integration pulls insights and context from illicit online communities and technical data. It provides prioritization, customization and collaboration for increased security effectiveness and efficient threat operations and management.
Mandiant (link resides outside ibm.com) helps organizations develop effective cybersecurity programs that instil confidence in their readiness to defend against and respond to threats. Once consumed by a QRadar instance, these Indicators are treated as QRadar reference sets and can be used in search, correlation, reporting and visualization workflows in the same manner as other data.
Recorded Future (link resides outside ibm.com) offers both prebuilt and custom features that QRadar users can use to bring real-time threat intelligence into the security operations center. Through QRadar’s right-click functionality, analysts can access real-time Intelligence Cards that include IP address, domain, file hash, and vulnerability risk scores.
Stormshield (link resides outside ibm.com) offers security solutions to anticipate attacks by protecting critical infrastructures, public administrations and defense agencies. By partnering with IBM Security solutions, Stormshield provides IT administrators and SOC analysts clear network visibility and an effective defense solution.
ThreatQuotient™ (link resides outside ibm.com) empowers security teams with the context, customization and prioritization needed to make better decisions, accelerate detection and response, and advance team collaboration. The combination of IBM Security and ThreatQuotient enables security teams to work more effectively and lower mean time to detection and response.
Cofense (link resides outside ibm.com), formerly PhishMe, is a leading provider of human-driving phishing defense solutions worldwide. It delivers a collaborative approach to cybersecurity by enabling organization-wide engagement to active email threats.
Mimecast (link resides outside ibm.com) is a cybersecurity company that helps thousands of organizations worldwide make email safer and strengthen their cyber resilience. The Mimecast integration with QRadar SIEM offers clients improved visibility into potential vulnerabilities, ongoing attacks and an increased security posture through a single console. The Mimecast integration with QRadar SOAR delivers a more complete SOAR platform with 22 new automated actions.
Netskope (link resides outside ibm.com) is the leader in cloud security. We help the world’s largest organizations take advantage of cloud and web without sacrificing security. The Netskope integration with IBM Security QRadar allows for joint customers to secure SaaS, IaaS, and web while reporting on all usage and risk around cloud and web.
Onapsis (link resides outside ibm.com) empowers organizations to modernize mission-critical SAP and Oracle E-Business Suite ERP systems, while keeping them protected and compliant. The Onapsis Platform integration with QRadar delivers powerful incident detection, investigation and response to keep SAP systems secure and compliant.
Zscaler's (link resides outside ibm.com) cloud-native platform protects customers from cyberattacks by securely connecting users, devices and applications in any location. Zscaler's ZIA and ZPA logs are ingested by QRadar SIEM and normalized through a custom-built DSM. Zscaler's high resolution telemetry provides SecOps and IT teams the visibility they need to secure the enterprise.
Event log sources: QRadar SIEM automatically parses and normalizes a log source’s event into standard taxonomy format. To do this, QRadar SIEM autodetects more than 450 DSM modules, from Amazon to Zscaler, that are ready for use with the installation of QRadar and supported by IBM.
QRadar SIEM accepts events from log sources by using protocols such as syslog, syslog-tcp, and SNMP. QRadar SIEM can also set up outbound connections to retrieve events by using protocols such as SCP, SFTP, FTP, JDBC, Check Point OPSEC, and SMB/CIFS. For more IBM and Business Partner Applications for QRadar SIEM, visit IBM App Exchange (link resides outside ibm.com).
Explore QRadar SIEM supported DSMs
Network flow devices: QRadar SIEM can receive flows from many different types of network data sources, or flow sources, classified as either internal or external. This provides a deeper view into your network to help eliminate blind spots.
The following external flow protocols are supported:
It is important to get a complete view of what is occurring on your network.
Event data represents log events that occur at a single point in time in a user's environment, such as user logins, email, VPN connections, firewall denials, proxy connections and more.
Flow data is network activity information or session information between two hosts on a network. QRadar SIEM translates or normalizes the raw data from IP addresses, ports, byte and packet counts, and other information into flow records. In addition to collecting basic flow information, full packet capture is available with the QRadar Network Insights (QNI) component available on QRadar SIEM.
A key difference between event and flow data is the time period each data type is able to represent. An event occurs at a specific time and the event is logged at that time. A flow is network activity between two hosts that can last for seconds, minutes, hours or days depending on the activity within the session. For example, a web request that downloads multiple files such as images, ads and video that lasts for 5 to 10 seconds, or a user who watches a movie with a streaming service.
QRadar SIEM gives your security analysts a complete view from the beginning, middle and end of an event.
Internal flow sources collect raw packets from a network tap device, SPAN port or mirror port that is connected to a Napatech or network interface card. These sources provide packet data as it appears on the network and sends it to a monitoring port on a flow collection device, which converts the packet data into the flow records used in QRadar SIEM.
External flow sources, such as routers that send common network monitoring protocols, including NetFlow, IPFIX, sFlow, J-Flow, and Packeteer data, provide a different level of visibility than internal flow sources. For example, NetFlow records can provide both the router interface that the packets crossed, and the ASN record numbers of the originating network. When using IPFIX, additional fields that are not parsed into normalized fields can be placed into the payload as name value pairs, which can then be used as custom properties.
A device support module (DSM) is a plug-in file that QRadar SIEM can use to collect events from your third-party security products.
Yes, QRadar SIEM provides automatic updates for IBM-supported DSMs in accordance with vendor product updates, including new DSM releases, corrections to parsing issues and protocol updates. More information on updating DSMs automatically can be found here.
If there isn’t already integration support for a system in your environment, QRadar SIEM allows you to create a custom parser for your data source. You can also collect events from various REST APIs for less common data sources that do not have a specific DSM or protocol by using the QRadar SIEM Universal Cloud Rest API.