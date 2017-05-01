It is important to get a complete view of what is occurring on your network.

Event data represents log events that occur at a single point in time in a user's environment, such as user logins, email, VPN connections, firewall denials, proxy connections and more.

Flow data is network activity information or session information between two hosts on a network. QRadar SIEM translates or normalizes the raw data from IP addresses, ports, byte and packet counts, and other information into flow records. In addition to collecting basic flow information, full packet capture is available with the QRadar Network Insights (QNI) component available on QRadar SIEM.

A key difference between event and flow data is the time period each data type is able to represent. An event occurs at a specific time and the event is logged at that time. A flow is network activity between two hosts that can last for seconds, minutes, hours or days depending on the activity within the session. For example, a web request that downloads multiple files such as images, ads and video that lasts for 5 to 10 seconds, or a user who watches a movie with a streaming service.

QRadar SIEM gives your security analysts a complete view from the beginning, middle and end of an event.