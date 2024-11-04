IBM and ASUS team up for AI-powered endpoint security pilot program

ASUS selects IBM Security QRadar EDR to help protect its commercial customers’ laptops and desktops.

Endpoint devices remain one of the most critical exposure points in businesses cybersecurity posture. The rise of malicious and automated cyber activity targeting endpoints leaves organizations struggling against attackers who can easily exploit zero-day vulnerabilities with ransomware attacks. In this landscape, it’s essential for organizations to take advantage of AI-powered security technologies that help them find and remediate attacks at the endpoint with speed, and at scale.

In order to provide their customers with access to such capabilities, ASUS recently entered into a collaboration with IBM Security to provide our QRadar Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solution directly to their enterprise customers.

As a multinational PC manufacturer selling products in more than 70 countries, ASUS selected IBM Security to provide integrated endpoint security in its business laptops and desktops. Under the arrangement, ASUS can directly provide IBM Security QRadar EDR to its commercial customers, as well as managed detection and response (MDR) services delivered by IBM.

ASUS is committed to its customers’ security and ability to defend against evolving, sophisticated cybersecurity threats. By offering QRadar EDR, ASUS enterprise customers can have the best of both worlds—high-quality hardware and advanced endpoint threat detection and response software. QRadar EDR is driven by AI and intelligent automation, and quickly identifies and remediates known and unknown endpoint threats. A lightweight agent, designed to be invisible to adversaries, is installed outside the operating system and provides deep visibility across applications and processes. It can detect anomalous behavior and remediate threats in near real time. QRadar EDR’s automated alert handling, guided remediation, visual attack storyboards, and user-friendly console helps give even the most inexperienced—or fatigued—analysts the confidence to quickly make informed decisions.

For ASUS customers that may not have the internal resources to manage their own EDR solution, a managed detection and response option is available. QRadar MDR delivers 24/7 threat detection and fast response capabilities informed by threat intelligence. With a team of experts monitoring, tracking and resolving alerts, customers can reallocate time and resources from security management to other daily operations and strategic projects.

QRadar EDR is one of several threat detection and response products available in IBM’s QRadar Suite. With the addition of SIEM, SOAR, Log Insights, and ASM, the broader portfolio is embedded with enterprise-grade AI and automation designed to increase analyst productivity and help resource-strained security teams work more effectively across core technologies. The suite brings together all core technologies needed for the modern security operations center—built on an open platform, with a wide partner ecosystem for flexibility and connection between IBM and existing technologies.

The ASUS pilot program will roll out in Taiwan, home to ASUS headquarters, with potential plans to expand across APAC and then globally. Our team at IBM is excited for the advantages our new collaboration with ASUS will bring to their business customers as they move to advance their endpoint security.

To learn more, see how QRadar EDR achieved 100% visibility across all evaluated stages in the latest MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK Evaluations.