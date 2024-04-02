With the AWS integration and built-in designation, you can trust that QRadar Log Insights has been independently verified by AWS and it empowers organizations with advanced cloud log management capabilities. QRadar Log Insights is verified to include in its design automated configuration elements across foundational cloud domains to accelerate and simplify your cloud journey with a turn-key built-in solution deployed seamlessly via AWS Marketplace ( link resides outside ibm.com). Integration with AWS in your IT environment for cloud log management can help ensure scalability, compliance and performance monitoring.