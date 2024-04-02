A fast and highly scalable cloud-native log management and security observability solution on AWS
IBM QRadar Log Insights can help you gain complete visibility over your exponential and continuously growing digital footprint. Designed to address security observability needs with simple data ingestion, rapid search and powerful visualization, it's optimized to perform comprehensive security log data management and log analysis, providing faster insights. Plus, with the "AWS Built-in" designation, you can trust that QRadar Log Insights has been independently verified by AWS. This verification is for including automated configuration elements across foundational cloud domains, streamlining the cloud log management process.
Join us for an in-depth look at how IBM QRadar Log Insights empowers organizations to get ahead of attackers and accelerate their security programs today.
Take the interactive tour
Gain immediate visibility across hybrid
clouds by using a high-performance security observability and log management platform with hundreds of ready-made connectors and cloud-scale data ingestion.
Respond faster with intuitive search at sub-second speed. Use AI-powered risk prioritization, automated threat investigation to find the root cause and recommended actions to accelerate analyst workflows—all from one log management tool.
Manage cost with dependable planning. Plan with straightforward pricing and flexible retention for compliance-bound data. Use cost-efficient storage for hot, warm and cold data. This also helps the DevOps teams to detect and respond to security incidents.
With the AWS integration and built-in designation, you can trust that QRadar Log Insights has been independently verified by AWS and it empowers organizations with advanced cloud log management capabilities. QRadar Log Insights is verified to include in its design automated configuration elements across foundational cloud domains to accelerate and simplify your cloud journey with a turn-key built-in solution deployed seamlessly via AWS Marketplace ( link resides outside ibm.com). Integration with AWS in your IT environment for cloud log management can help ensure scalability, compliance and performance monitoring.
See everything in one log management system to eliminate visibility gaps and data silos, strengthening security posture and reducing time spent analyzing security events.
Get more out of your data with comprehensive log management. Improve your readiness for compliance audits and manage the retention of compliance-bound data cost-effectively.
Increase security analyst speed and productivity through AI and automation, minimizing manual tasks for faster response.
Enhance your troubleshooting capabilities to uncover hidden cyberattacks and enhance protection against existing and emerging threats with powerful threat hunting with an effective log monitoring system.
QRadar Log Insights offers straightforward pricing for reliable planning, starting at USD 2.14 per GB/day and incorporating volume-based discounts. Additionally, it provides flexible retention options for cost-effective compliance record management.
All log management and log analysis capabilities are available at any ingestion volume. Retention up to 90 days is included in the standard offering.
Extend data retention beyond the initial 90 days to meet compliance requirements, starting at USD 0.11 GB/day.
*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
QRadar Log Insights leverages log management and real-time observability to detect threats. It aggregates and analyzes log data and integrates with threat intelligence where discovered indicators result in new alerts, and from scheduled searches run against the data warehouse. Log Insights also includes the QRadar unified analyst workflow that enables users to quickly triage and respond to alerts.
Yes, QRadar Log Insights can generate alerts from KQL and STIX queries by searching and analyzing log data, as well as from threat intelligence updates by using threat intelligence insights.
Yes, Log Insights goes beyond a standard log management solution to provide recommended actions according to search-based alerts and automated investigation functionalities.
A SIEM will collect, aggregate, analyze and correlate log data to detect threats. Log Insights as a log management solution will ingest, normalize and store log data in one location for analysts to easily search and make decisions about an environment’s health. Essentially, a SIEM provides actionable alerts whereas a log manager brings data together, allows for quick search and offers flexible storage options at a lower price point.
Users must acquire the license and install Grafana and then configure the QRadar KQL Plugin.
Read how in 2023, 70% of cyberattacks targeted critical infrastructure industries. Check out the new report for deeper insight into attackers’ tactics.
Learn how to accelerate threat detection and response (TDR) using AI-powered centralized log management and security observability.
Join us to learn how Log Insights empowers organizations to achieve comprehensive visibility across their digital footprint, accelerate incident response, and optimize security operations while maintaining budgetary control.
Analyze threats at sub-second search speeds and pull the data you need all in one place with cloud-scale ingestio investigate efficiently. Also, be informed by insightful visualizations.
QRadar SIEM offers an effective log management platform which simplifies the collection, aggregation, correlation and tracking of security log data. It helps to identify related activity throughout a kill chain to prioritize critical threats and enable near real-time observability.
QRadar EDR provides security analysts with deep visibility across the endpoint ecosystem. It Integrate integrates your endpoints with QRadar SIEM with no impact to your EPS count to remediate known and unknown endpoint threats in near real time with intelligent automation.
QRadar SOAR orchestrates and automates responses, based on security log data, to the high-fidelity alerts that SIEM identifies and provides actionable insight on remediating threats. It cuts response time with dynamic playbooks, customizable and automated workflows and recommended responses.
SIOC experts can help assess your threat strategies, unite security operations and response, improve your security posture and migrate to the cloud confidently. SIOC can enhance your capabilities in log management and real-time observability through expert consulting and strategic planning.