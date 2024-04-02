Home Security QRadar Log Insights IBM QRadar Log Insights

A fast and highly scalable cloud-native log management and security observability solution on AWS

Security within reach

IBM QRadar Log Insights can help you gain complete visibility over your exponential and continuously growing digital footprint. Designed to address security observability needs with simple data ingestion, rapid search and powerful visualization, it's optimized to perform comprehensive security log data management and log analysis, providing faster insights. Plus, with the "AWS Built-in" designation, you can trust that QRadar Log Insights has been independently verified by AWS. This verification is for including automated configuration elements across foundational cloud domains, streamlining the cloud log management process.

  • Extract, investigate and pull log data from anywhere
  • Perform multiple, concurrent searches on large data subsets of log data in seconds
  • Detect, investigate and plan action against threats faster with smart, interactive dashboards and log management platform

Join us for an in-depth look at how IBM QRadar Log Insights empowers organizations to get ahead of attackers and accelerate their security programs today.

Benefits Near-real-time visibility into the expanding digital footprint

Gain immediate visibility across hybrid
clouds by using a high-performance security observability and log management platform with hundreds of ready-made connectors and cloud-scale data ingestion.

 

 Accelerated investigation, fast response

Respond faster with intuitive search at sub-second speed. Use AI-powered risk prioritization, automated threat investigation to find the root cause and recommended actions to accelerate analyst workflows—all from one log management tool.

 

 Cost-effective security operations

Manage cost with dependable planning. Plan with straightforward pricing and flexible retention for compliance-bound data. Use cost-efficient storage for hot, warm and cold data. This also helps the DevOps teams to detect and respond to security incidents.

 
QRadar Log Insights and AWS

With the AWS integration and built-in designation, you can trust that QRadar Log Insights has been independently verified by AWS and it empowers organizations with advanced cloud log management capabilities. QRadar Log Insights is verified to include in its design automated configuration elements across foundational cloud domains to accelerate and simplify your cloud journey with a turn-key built-in solution deployed seamlessly via AWS Marketplace ( link resides outside ibm.com). Integration with AWS in your IT environment for cloud log management can help ensure scalability, compliance and performance monitoring.

 
Shorten time to value and reduce misconfigurations
Through Infrastructure as Code, roles and permissions are programmatically set up in the AWS IAM Identity Center, and AWS Control Tower is used to configure QRadar Log Insights by using AWS best practices for multi-account environments.
Increase investigation speed with security data visualization
With Amazon GuardDuty and QRadar Log Insights you can integrate all your data sources from other clouds and on-premises environments and have access to all your log data quickly in one place to detect, investigate and plan action against threats faster.
Accelerate threat detection with faster search-based investigation across the hybrid cloud
AWS CloudTrail tracks the who, what, where and when of an activity that occurs in your AWS environment. When the audit log data is integrated into QRadar Log Insights, you can search events across your AWS and hybrid cloud environments in seconds to identify possible malicious behavior or misconfigurations in your environment.
Unified analyst experience helps increase productivity
Actionable dashboards and powerful search capabilities with built-in threat intelligence enrichment, federated search and case management allow more time for strategic log analysis and threat hunting. These log management capabilities address the core needs of security management and cloud log management by streamlining detection and investigation. The unified analyst experience is built specifically for the demands of today’s security operations and hybrid cloud environments. Log analytics also indirectly supports application performance management.

More than just a log manager

What do I hunt? Stop spending hours researching the latest threats. QRadar Log Insights as a log management solution helps you find threats by using the latest malicious IP addresses, URLs and malware file hashes. It applies threat intelligence to both manual investigations and automatically-created cases. QRadar Log Insights leverages Sigma Rules and uses Kestrel Threat Hunting as the AI base component. The AI model acts as a security analyst who knows exactly what to hunt for.
What does it mean? After threat intelligence capabilities identify risky behavior or critical threats, QRadar Log Insights aligns the log data to the MITRE ATT&CK framework, which reduces the triage process to minutes. You can quickly identify which TTPs are used and filter through the supporting data for more information and details. These log management insights are crucial for both real-time security log management and cloud log management for developing strategies for observability and to mitigate threats.
What do I need to do about it? Powered by AI, QRadar Log Insights provides recommendations based on industry best practices should your system identify a security threat. 
Use cases
Security observability

See everything in one log management system to eliminate visibility gaps and data silos, strengthening security posture and reducing time spent analyzing security events.

  • Gain centralized visibility: Scale ingestion and visualize your expanding digital footprint from a single log analytics platform. Search large data sets at sub-second speed.
  • Monitor security health: Spot risk by monitoring users, security events and data source issues with customizable, interactive metrics and event log dashboards.
  • See data in Grafana: Seamlessly use your Grafana dashboards to visualize security and operations data.
Log management and compliance

Get more out of your data with comprehensive log management. Improve your readiness for compliance audits and manage the retention of compliance-bound data cost-effectively.

  • Get all the data you need effortlessly: Connect data sources and visualize data in seconds from a centralized location. Get more information from collected events in a log management system by using an extensive list of out-of-the-box properties.
  • Monitor and audit compliance with ease: Monitor compliance with custom or community-contributed Grafana dashboards. Search months of compliance data in seconds to quickly go through auditing, including annual SOC2 Type2 audits.
  • Manage storage cost: Choose the most cost-effective storage for hot, warm and cold data. Use low-cost archival for extended retention requirements.
Threat investigation and incident response

Increase security analyst speed and productivity through AI and automation, minimizing manual tasks for faster response.

  • Gain AI-powered risk prioritization: Automatically prioritize risk with AI and integrated threat intelligence log management solution.
  • Automatically investigate incidents: Reduce incident response time for troubleshooting with automated log collection, log aggregation and log analysis of all related events and recommended mitigation actions.
  • Federated search of all data sources: For troubleshooting and root cause analysis, investigate your log files and log messages in seconds, including data collection in third-party storage, with a single query.
Threat hunting

Enhance your troubleshooting capabilities to uncover hidden cyberattacks and enhance protection against existing and emerging threats with powerful threat hunting with an effective log monitoring system.

  • Close skills gap with Kestrel open source: Hunt threats like a pro using a visual builder with a comprehensive library of commands.
  • Identify security threats with search-based analytics: Continuously search threats at intervals as short as 30 seconds. Scan large data sets of log data with high precision at sub-second speed.
  • Monitor threats with IBM X-Force: Stay ahead of threats with continuously updated threat intelligence and quickly assess impact of a zero-day with “Am I affected” feature.
Pricing

QRadar Log Insights offers straightforward pricing for reliable planning, starting at USD 2.14 per GB/day and incorporating volume-based discounts. Additionally, it provides flexible retention options for cost-effective compliance record management.

What is included

All log management and log analysis capabilities are available at any ingestion volume. Retention up to 90 days is included in the standard offering.

 Add-ons available

Extend data retention beyond the initial 90 days to meet compliance requirements, starting at USD 0.11 GB/day.

 Benefits
  • Simplify budget planning with a predictable cost-structure
  • Minimize overages with overages averaged per month
  • Use low-cost archival option for long-term data retention

*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.

Frequently asked questions

Can QRadar Log Insights detect threats?

QRadar Log Insights leverages log management and real-time observability to detect threats. It aggregates and analyzes log data and integrates with threat intelligence where discovered indicators result in new alerts, and from scheduled searches run against the data warehouse. Log Insights also includes the QRadar unified analyst workflow that enables users to quickly triage and respond to alerts.

 Can QRadar Log Insights generate alerts?

Yes, QRadar Log Insights can generate alerts from KQL and STIX queries by searching and analyzing log data, as well as from threat intelligence updates by using threat intelligence insights.

 Can QRadar Log Insights generate response actions from alerts?

Yes, Log Insights goes beyond a standard log management solution to provide recommended actions according to search-based alerts and automated investigation functionalities.

 What are the primary differences between QRadar Log Insights and a SIEM?

A SIEM will collect, aggregate, analyze and correlate log data to detect threats. Log Insights as a log management solution will ingest, normalize and store log data in one location for analysts to easily search and make decisions about an environment’s health. Essentially, a SIEM provides actionable alerts whereas a log manager brings data together, allows for quick search and offers flexible storage options at a lower price point.

Is Grafana available immediately or do I need to install it?

Users must acquire the license and install Grafana and then configure the QRadar KQL Plugin.
Resources X-Force® Threat Intelligence Index 2024

Read how in 2023, 70% of cyberattacks targeted critical infrastructure industries. Check out the new report for deeper insight into attackers’ tactics.

Closing the breach window, from data to action

Learn how to accelerate threat detection and response (TDR) using AI-powered centralized log management and security observability.

Run Efficient Security Operations

Join us to learn how Log Insights empowers organizations to achieve comprehensive visibility across their digital footprint, accelerate incident response, and optimize security operations while maintaining budgetary control.

 Security Log Management and Analytics

Analyze threats at sub-second search speeds and pull the data you need all in one place with cloud-scale ingestio investigate efficiently. Also, be informed by insightful visualizations.
Related products and services IBM QRadar SIEM

QRadar SIEM offers an effective log management platform which simplifies the collection, aggregation, correlation and tracking of security log data. It helps to identify related activity throughout a kill chain to prioritize critical threats and enable near real-time observability.

IBM QRadar EDR

QRadar EDR provides security analysts with deep visibility across the endpoint ecosystem. It Integrate integrates your endpoints with QRadar SIEM with no impact to your EPS count to remediate known and unknown endpoint threats in near real time with intelligent automation.

 IBM QRadar SOAR

QRadar SOAR orchestrates and automates responses, based on security log data, to the high-fidelity alerts that SIEM identifies and provides actionable insight on remediating threats. It cuts response time with dynamic playbooks, customizable and automated workflows and recommended responses.

 IBM Security® Intelligence Operations and Consulting Services

SIOC experts can help assess your threat strategies, unite security operations and response, improve your security posture and migrate to the cloud confidently. SIOC can enhance your capabilities in log management and real-time observability through expert consulting and strategic planning.
