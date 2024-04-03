Home Business automation Cloud Paks IBM Cloud Paks
Gain agility and flexibility, accelerate AI and automation and confidently innovate with IBM Cloud Paks
About IBM Cloud Paks

Intelligent AI and automation to make your data, applications and workflows work for you wherever you are

IBM Cloud® Paks provide AI-powered software designed to accelerate application modernization with pre-integrated data, automation and security capabilities. Our software delivers a comprehensive and unified hybrid cloud platform experience, enabling business and IT teams to build and modernize applications faster across any cloud or IT infrastructure.

With IBM Cloud Paks, you can access the Red Hat Marketplace, an open cloud marketplace (link resides outside ibm.com) with a rich ecosystem of partners offering certified-software from IBM and easily deploy the software to any cloud or IT infrastructure on Red Hat® OpenShift®.

Business impact 66%

acceleration in development cycles using IBM and Red Hat solutions together.¹

 60%

reduction in processing time by leveraging hyperautomation to boost productivity.²

 6%

footprint reduction in infrastructure, lowering capex and opex through application modernization and hybrid cloud optimization.³
IBM Cloud® Paks

 IBM Cloud® Pak for Data

Unify and simplify the collection, organization and analysis of data.

 IBM Cloud® Pak for Business Automation

Automate business operations to achieve better performance.

 IBM Cloud Pak® for AIOps

Automate IT operations to deliver actionable insights.

 IBM Cloud Pak® for Integration

Connect your apps and data with an AI-powered, cloud-agnostic integration software solution.

 IBM Cloud Pak® for Network Automation

Automate networks to deliver zero-touch operations.

 IBM Cloud Pak® for Applications

Deliver an application landscape that transforms with your business.

Capabilities

Integrate efficiently

 

Apply closed-loop AI automation to support multiple styles of integration, unlock business data silos and assets as APIs, connect cloud and on-premise apps, and protect in-flight data integrity. Our integration software solution provides a comprehensive set of integration tools within a single, unified experience to connect your apps and data across any cloud or on-premises environment.

Simplify deployment

 

IBM makes it easier to deploy and maintain enterprise-grade private clouds for VM and container-based apps. Avoid the expense and complexity of traditional private cloud solutions.

Modernize with ease

 

Our pre-integrated containerized software and solutions simplify modernization from the data center all the way to the edge. Take advantage of enterprise-grade, cloud-native technologies from IBM and our rich ecosystem of software and SaaS Partners offering access to over 70 ISV tools in Red Hat Marketplace (link resides outside ibm.com) for easy deployment.

Predict outcomes

 

Become a more predictive enterprise by collecting, organizing and analyzing data regardless of its type or location. Our data and AI capabilities with cross-industry and vertical AI applications use the power of IBM Watson® to simplify and accelerate your AI journey.

Automate at scale

 

Whether it’s automating repetitive tasks or more complex operations, we can help you implement a variety of intelligent workflows into your business through machine learning and AI. This helps improve productivity and quality of outcomes for employees and customers alike.

Industry use cases See how different roles and industries use IBM Cloud Paks Intelligent automation for claims

Process insurance claims faster, guard against fraud, gain better insights and provide better customer experience.

Capture new business, elevate user experience, improve predictions and make better loan decisions.

Optimize operations, improve visibility and collaboration, and delight customers digitally and at the store.

Case studies

Accelerate value with IBM Cloud Paks
Highmark Health expedites AI in urgent times

Gets insights into application to identify high-risk patients for sepsis, cuts AI lifecycle from one year to six weeks.

 Hera SpA reduces landfill waste with AI

Adopts AI-based automation to reduce and recycle waste, treats 6 million tons of waste each year.

Autostrade transforms roadway maintenance with IoT and AI

Monitors and manages data from 700,000 components to improve the safety of 4,000 bridges, viaducts and flyovers.

 Telefónica, IBM and Red Hat® join to offer a cloud garden to fuel innovation

Creates the next phase of cloud with IBM Cloud Paks, combining new technologies in containers, AI and blockchain.

 ENN takes the leap into AI automation

Taps into hyperautomation and reduces processing time by 60%.

 Tabadul ushers in a new era when it migrates to microservices

Migrates to microservices architecture and cuts new feature development time by two-thirds.

 CDG Prévoyance modernizes application architecture

Automates core processes and reduces time from five days to one hour, speeding up time to market.
Resources Gartner® Magic Quadrant™

Discover why IBM has been named as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud AI Developer Services.

 Forrester Total Economic Impact™ Study

Read about the potential savings and business benefits possible with IBM and Red Hat solutions.

 Financing IBM Cloud Paks

Invest in a faster, more reliable way to move to the cloud with flexible financing options.

 Hybrid cloud value calculator

Calculate the value you can achieve with a hybrid cloud approach over a public-only approach.

 Unlock the value of hybrid cloud

Learn how the right hybrid cloud strategy enables agility at scale.
Get started

