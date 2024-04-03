Intelligent AI and automation to make your data, applications and workflows work for you wherever you are
IBM Cloud® Paks provide AI-powered software designed to accelerate application modernization with pre-integrated data, automation and security capabilities. Our software delivers a comprehensive and unified hybrid cloud platform experience, enabling business and IT teams to build and modernize applications faster across any cloud or IT infrastructure.
With IBM Cloud Paks, you can access the Red Hat Marketplace, an open cloud marketplace (link resides outside ibm.com) with a rich ecosystem of partners offering certified-software from IBM and easily deploy the software to any cloud or IT infrastructure on Red Hat® OpenShift®.
acceleration in development cycles using IBM and Red Hat solutions together.¹
reduction in processing time by leveraging hyperautomation to boost productivity.²
footprint reduction in infrastructure, lowering capex and opex through application modernization and hybrid cloud optimization.³
Unify and simplify the collection, organization and analysis of data.
Automate business operations to achieve better performance.
Automate IT operations to deliver actionable insights.
Connect your apps and data with an AI-powered, cloud-agnostic integration software solution.
Automate networks to deliver zero-touch operations.
Deliver an application landscape that transforms with your business.
Apply closed-loop AI automation to support multiple styles of integration, unlock business data silos and assets as APIs, connect cloud and on-premise apps, and protect in-flight data integrity. Our integration software solution provides a comprehensive set of integration tools within a single, unified experience to connect your apps and data across any cloud or on-premises environment.
IBM makes it easier to deploy and maintain enterprise-grade private clouds for VM and container-based apps. Avoid the expense and complexity of traditional private cloud solutions.
Our pre-integrated containerized software and solutions simplify modernization from the data center all the way to the edge. Take advantage of enterprise-grade, cloud-native technologies from IBM and our rich ecosystem of software and SaaS Partners offering access to over 70 ISV tools in Red Hat Marketplace (link resides outside ibm.com) for easy deployment.
Become a more predictive enterprise by collecting, organizing and analyzing data regardless of its type or location. Our data and AI capabilities with cross-industry and vertical AI applications use the power of IBM Watson® to simplify and accelerate your AI journey.
Whether it’s automating repetitive tasks or more complex operations, we can help you implement a variety of intelligent workflows into your business through machine learning and AI. This helps improve productivity and quality of outcomes for employees and customers alike.
Process insurance claims faster, guard against fraud, gain better insights and provide better customer experience.
Capture new business, elevate user experience, improve predictions and make better loan decisions.
Optimize operations, improve visibility and collaboration, and delight customers digitally and at the store.
Gets insights into application to identify high-risk patients for sepsis, cuts AI lifecycle from one year to six weeks.
Adopts AI-based automation to reduce and recycle waste, treats 6 million tons of waste each year.
Monitors and manages data from 700,000 components to improve the safety of 4,000 bridges, viaducts and flyovers.
Creates the next phase of cloud with IBM Cloud Paks, combining new technologies in containers, AI and blockchain.
Taps into hyperautomation and reduces processing time by 60%.
Migrates to microservices architecture and cuts new feature development time by two-thirds.
Automates core processes and reduces time from five days to one hour, speeding up time to market.
