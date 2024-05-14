“Multicloud is critical,” says Paniagua. “Our customers need to choose the correct place to run their processes.” Each public cloud platform on the market, he explains, offers different capabilities and different prices. Thus, Telefónica Tech is partnering with the world’s leading cloud platform providers to bring their cloud capabilities to customers.

And it brings it all together using IBM Cloud Pak software, which allows customers to develop and run services on any of these platforms, and combine it all into a single, seamless solution — including integration with legacy, on-premises systems.

“Going from on-premises or private cloud to public cloud is very difficult sometimes,” explains Paniagua. Particularly for large organizations, whether corporate enterprises or public entities, existing IT infrastructure is highly complex. As much as an organization may seek to leverage cloud, it may also have on-premises systems that it’s not ready to migrate. But cloud-based projects will inevitably need to integrate with those legacy systems. “They have to convert step by step,” says Paniagua. That is why IBM Cloud Pak software provides the ideal foundation for Cloud Garden.

Specifically, the cloud-native development components in the IBM Cloud Pak software allow new services to be developed directly within Cloud Garden, while its Red Hat OpenShift container platform enables portability between legacy, private cloud and public cloud environments. According to Paniagua, “It’s the easiest way to convert applications or processes from the legacy world to the new world,” and to maintain correspondence between the two environments.

The portability also enables customers to flexibly evolve their apps and processes over time. As an example, Paniagua explains that customers using an AI service may initially have the service running in a particular cloud platform but see a way to improve it, or cut costs, on another cloud. “Normally,” says Paniagua, “this is difficult. You need to start from zero on the new cloud. It’s a vendor lock-in.” But OpenShift changes the game. “It becomes very easy to transfer an application from one cloud to another, and you can keep the user experience for developers the same,” says Paniagua.

Further, the OpenShift platform, which is based on open-source Kubernetes software, provides advantages over trying to manage containers using Kubernetes alone, according to Paniagua. “In the market it’s easy to find different players that can deliver Kubernetes service. But Kubernetes is only one piece. Most likely, you need to layer a lot of features and tools around Kubernetes to get to production. With Cloud Pak software and OpenShift, more capabilities are built in to make it easy.”

Moving forward, Telefónica Tech is interested in IBM Cloud Pak multicloud management capabilities to unify and automate management of containers across multiple clouds.