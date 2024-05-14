For subscribers, CDG Prévoyance’s new capabilities translate into greater convenience and speed of service. Before, a pension certificate typically took a few days to get processed. And usually the citizen had to go to a CDG Prévoyance branch to get it. Now, it’s almost an instant process, all online.

Another example is self-declaration processing — the enrollment verification for the CDG Prévoyance program. Self-declaration files are huge and complex. After receiving the file, CDG Prévoyance needs to filter, process and verify the information. This used to take five days. Now, it takes about an hour.

“You can imagine, these changes mean a lot to the people,” explains Mr. Ellaia. “The pensions, the compensations — these are very valuable to our subscribers. And these improvements we’ve made mean that they can get started more easily, they can get benefits faster.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the digitization was critical. “CDG Prévoyance employees, our customers, our subscribers, none of us could go anywhere. There was no option to go into our branches. But despite this, the openness of our IS has allowed our various stakeholders to use our web platform directly, whether it's our websites or our mobile applications,” says Mr. Ellaia.

The resilience was noticed not only by Moroccans. CDG Prévoyance is the first pension institution in the world to receive the Certificate of Recognition of Information and Communication Technologies from the Geneva-based International Social Security Association (ISSA).

For Mr. Zakariya and Mr. Ellaia, accolades aren’t the objective, they are simply reminders to continue doing what their customers are doing: putting in the work in the present to be prepared for the future. “It encourages us to go beyond our current limits,” says Mr. Ellaia. “We are looking at AI, we are looking at robotic process automation. We will find more ways, more technology, to continue improving our services and our customer’s satisfaction.”

According to Mr. Zakariya, CDG Prévoyance is now taking customer-centricity to a new level. “We decided not only to put customers at the center of our thinking but to involve them in the conceptualization of our solutions.” For example, CDG Prévoyance conducted a customer-driven hackathon, Prévoithon 2019, where 13 prototype solutions were developed based on pain points submitted by customers, and the customers themselves selected four winners. CDG Prévoyance further developed the winning prototypes and put them into operation in 2020. “This approach will be extended to all customer experience processes,” says Mr. Zakariya. “The objective is to meet the real needs of our customer, not our perception of what their needs are.”