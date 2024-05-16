Communications service providers (CSPs) and managed services providers (MSPs) are embracing cloud and virtualization as they deliver new 5G, edge computing and SD-WAN services. These services help drive growth and improve customer experiences. IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation is an intelligent cloud platform that enables the automation and orchestration of network operations so CSPs and MSPs can transform their networks, evolve to zero-touch operations, reduce OPEX and deliver services faster.
Learn why CSPs are adopting cloud-centric network operations and service delivery models.
Design, deploy and scale new services in minutes instead of days and with less effort.
Eliminate manual processes and enable zero-touch operations with closed-loop automation.
See hidden anomalies and remediate incidents before they impact customers.
Gain insight to continuously optimize both business processes and network operations.
Run on any cloud, anywhere and manage any network vendor infrastructure.
Rapidly onboard certified VNFs/CNFs with the joint IBM and Red Hat® open ecosystem.
Discover one of the most comprehensive, scalable and app-centric network performance monitoring systems for modern NetOps.
Learn how you can provide autonomous management for edge computing with a single administrator.
Explore the possibilities of delivering visibility into performance data and dependencies across environments.
Telco network functions, network access and enterprise connectivity are working with IBM to expand the capabilities of IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation and co-create tailored solutions that augment the capabilities of this best-in-class platform.