What is IBM Cloud Pak® for Network Automation?

Communications service providers (CSPs) and managed services providers (MSPs) are embracing cloud and virtualization as they deliver new 5G, edge computing and SD-WAN services. These services help drive growth and improve customer experiences. IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation is an intelligent cloud platform that enables the automation and orchestration of network operations so CSPs and MSPs can transform their networks, evolve to zero-touch operations, reduce OPEX and deliver services faster.

Benefits Rapid service delivery

Design, deploy and scale new services in minutes instead of days and with less effort.

 Reduce operations cost

Eliminate manual processes and enable zero-touch operations with closed-loop automation.

 Proactive operations

See hidden anomalies and remediate incidents before they impact customers.

 Business optimization

Gain insight to continuously optimize both business processes and network operations.

 Flexible deployment

Run on any cloud, anywhere and manage any network vendor infrastructure.

 Open ecosystem

Rapidly onboard certified VNFs/CNFs with the joint IBM and Red Hat® open ecosystem.

Use cases

Provision a 5G network slice Network slice Easily provision a new 5G network slice to monitor ATMs for a financial services customer.
Deploy a 5G network slice Network slice Quickly deploy a 5G network slice to monitor ATMs for a financial services customer.
Client success stories

DISH Network DISH Network is differentiating from other 5G CSPs by building a greenfield, cloud-native 5G network from the ground up, with end-to-end orchestration and automation, delivering high-velocity services at low cost with guaranteed SLAs. Watch the video (2:49)
TIME dotCOM TIME dotCom is building the engine of a rocketing ASEAN economy by deploying services with 80% less effort and allowing clients to gain speed and efficiency on their digital transformation journey. View the case study
Related products IBM SevOne® Network Performance Management

Discover one of the most comprehensive, scalable and app-centric network performance monitoring systems for modern NetOps.

 IBM Edge Application Manager

Learn how you can provide autonomous management for edge computing with a single administrator.

 IBM Cloud Pak® for AIOps

Explore the possibilities of delivering visibility into performance data and dependencies across environments.
Webinars Join our experts, thought leaders, and clients to learn how IBM enables IT success with Cloud Pak for Network Automation. Learn about what's new, what's working, and how to transform your network with cloud and intelligent automation and orchestration. View upcoming and on-demand webinars
Optimizing the power of IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation

Telco network functions, network access and enterprise connectivity are working with IBM to expand the capabilities of IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation and co-create tailored solutions that augment the capabilities of this best-in-class platform.

