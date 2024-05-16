Communications service providers (CSPs) and managed services providers (MSPs) are embracing cloud and virtualization as they deliver new 5G, edge computing and SD-WAN services. These services help drive growth and improve customer experiences. IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation is an intelligent cloud platform that enables the automation and orchestration of network operations so CSPs and MSPs can transform their networks, evolve to zero-touch operations, reduce OPEX and deliver services faster.