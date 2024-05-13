More than 83% of execs say modernizing apps and data is central to their organization’s business strategy1. Where and how these applications are deployed will impact time to market and value realization. The reality is application landscapes are complex and challenge enterprises to maintain and modernize existing infrastructure while delivering new cloud-native features. At the same time, technical debt along with a lack of skills, resources and common operational practices continue to linger and inhibit achieving business objectives.
IBM Cloud Pak® for Applications (CP4Apps) provides the ultimate flexibility for your application landscape. Whether it’s building new cloud-native services and applications, refactoring or re-platforming existing applications; CP4Apps has it covered. CP4Apps is designed-to leverage a comprehensive collection of application runtimes, AI-powered modernization tools and a Kubernetes container platform enabling your application landscape to transform with your business.
Reduce the risk of refactoring, rearchitecting and migrating applications with the usage of modernization tools.2
Optimize the delivery of cloud-native applications with the utilization of modernized runtimes.3
With Red Hat OpenShift development teams were able to dramatically reduce time spent delivering innovation.4
See how a large European bank embarks on an app modernization journey to bring its services into the future.
Know how Alinma Bank’s strategic partnership with IBM enabled it to navigate the evolving landscape of digital banking and deliver exceptional customer experiences.
PowerM proposed a new solution based on Cloud Pak for Applications—which provides cloud-native development and modernization options while maintaining support for existing applications.
