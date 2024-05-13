More than 83% of execs say modernizing apps and data is central to their organization’s business strategy1. Where and how these applications are deployed will impact time to market and value realization. The reality is application landscapes are complex and challenge enterprises to maintain and modernize existing infrastructure while delivering new cloud-native features. At the same time, technical debt along with a lack of skills, resources and common operational practices continue to linger and inhibit achieving business objectives.

IBM Cloud Pak® for Applications (CP4Apps) provides the ultimate flexibility for your application landscape. Whether it’s building new cloud-native services and applications, refactoring or re-platforming existing applications; CP4Apps has it covered. CP4Apps is designed-to leverage a comprehensive collection of application runtimes, AI-powered modernization tools and a Kubernetes container platform enabling your application landscape to transform with your business.