What is IBM Cloud Pak for Applications?

More than 83% of execs say modernizing apps and data is central to their organization’s business strategy1. Where and how these applications are deployed will impact time to market and value realization. The reality is application landscapes are complex and challenge enterprises to maintain and modernize existing infrastructure while delivering new cloud-native features. At the same time, technical debt along with a lack of skills, resources and common operational practices continue to linger and inhibit achieving business objectives. 

IBM Cloud Pak®  for Applications (CP4Apps) provides the ultimate flexibility for your application landscape. Whether it’s building new cloud-native services and applications, refactoring or re-platforming existing applications; CP4Apps has it covered. CP4Apps is designed-to leverage a comprehensive collection of application runtimes, AI-powered modernization tools and a Kubernetes container platform enabling your application landscape to transform with your business.

  • Application runtimes and frameworks included: IBM WebSphere®, IBM WebSphere Liberty, Red Hat® JBoss® Enterprise Application Platform, Quarkus, Tomcat, Node.js Spring Boot, Vert.x and more.
  • Modernization tools included: IBM Transformation Advisor, IBM Mono2Micro, IBM WebSphere Migration ToolKit and Red Hat Migration ToolKit for Applications.
  • Container platform included: Red Hat OpenShift®, the industry's leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes.
  • Automate operational activities to proactively reduce security risk and accelerate threat remediation with IBM WebSphere Automation  (Advanced edition)
  • Organize, catalog, protect, move and safeguard your application data with IBM Storage Fusion software (Advanced edition)
Benefits 70% less overall migration effort

Reduce the risk of refactoring, rearchitecting and migrating applications with the usage of modernization tools.2

 31% more productive development teams

Optimize the delivery of cloud-native applications with the utilization of modernized runtimes.3

 33% faster development cycles for new applications and features

With Red Hat OpenShift development teams were able to dramatically reduce time spent delivering innovation.4
Case studies Red Bridge

See how a large European bank embarks on an app modernization journey to bring its services into the future.

 Alinma Bank

Know how Alinma Bank’s strategic partnership with IBM enabled it to navigate the evolving landscape of digital banking and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

 PowerM

PowerM proposed a new solution based on Cloud Pak for Applications—which provides cloud-native development and modernization options while maintaining support for existing applications.
