Application Modernization at Discover with Liberty Runtime: The Need to Modernize

Rewriting always feels like a great option. It offers the chance to wipe the slate clean of all the mistakes made the first time around and the opportunity get rid of those things that gave you a headache. But, that’s rarely the reality — it’s easy to forget that much of the complexity of your existing applications is a result of requirements changing over time. Special rules and special cases that were overlooked initially or didn’t exist. If you rewrite all of these, then you will need to review all of these, for each application. That’s no small task, especially for hundreds of applications. And odds are the code will do strange things and there will be no comments to tell you why. You will also miss things, introduce new defects and face new challenges. The same kind of challenges that introduced the pain points in the first place.

Replatforming does not feel as shiny or exciting, but it’s extremely practical. Crucially, it does not close the door on rewriting in the future. It gets you most of the benefits of modernization right now and gives you time to decide which applications deserve the full microservice rewrite treatment. It also lets you keep consistent operations across your whole estate while those applications already past their “sell-by date” are retired. The reality is that the vast majority of applications will never be modernized past replatforming. They won’t ever be rewritten; instead, they will be replaced by something else.