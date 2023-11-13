Business operations evolve over time, and the applications that power them have to keep up. However, when you’re dealing with a shortage of developers with the right set of skills, doing so is easier said than done. This is where generative AI can help — from both advisory and planning phases, all the way to generating millions lines of code in very little time.

In this episode of AI Academy, learn how generative AI can improve the application modernization process, and download the guidebook to get started.