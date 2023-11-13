AI Academy
Putting AI to work for application modernization

Business operations evolve over time, and the applications that power them have to keep up. However, when you’re dealing with a shortage of developers with the right set of skills, doing so is easier said than done. This is where generative AI can help — from both advisory and planning phases, all the way to generating millions lines of code in very little time.

In this episode of AI Academy, learn how generative AI can improve the application modernization process, and download the guidebook to get started.

  • Using AI from transformation planning to execution
  • How to scale developers’ efforts with generative AI
  • New modernization practices for a competitive edge
The code generation capabilities of AI let you create millions of lines of code very quickly, saving valuable time and labor. Maja Vuković IBM Fellow IBM Research
Let’s put theory into practice. Get actionable steps from the guidebook to successfully implement generative AI to accelerate your application modernization journey.

