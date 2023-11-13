Business operations evolve over time, and the applications that power them have to keep up. However, when you’re dealing with a shortage of developers with the right set of skills, doing so is easier said than done. This is where generative AI can help — from both advisory and planning phases, all the way to generating millions lines of code in very little time.
In this episode of AI Academy, learn how generative AI can improve the application modernization process, and download the guidebook to get started.
Let’s put theory into practice. Get actionable steps from the guidebook to successfully implement generative AI to accelerate your application modernization journey.
Know the pitfalls of using generative AI to write code, and understand why human oversight remains vital.
Generative AI makes high-value modernization feasible in areas that were previously off limits.
Water Corporation modernizes and migrates its mission-critical SAP architecture to the cloud with help from IBM Consulting
